METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints are very familiar with their first-round playoff opponent.
The Saints will play the Minnesota Vikings in a wild card game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
This will be the Saints’ fifth playoff game against the Vikings, breaking a tie with Philadelphia as New Orleans’ most frequent playoff opponent.
The Saints played the Vikings in their preseason opener in August and visited them in the regular season last year after playing them in both the regular season and playoffs in 2017.
It was two years ago that Minnesota converted a miracle 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired to beat the Saints 29-24 in a divisional playoff.
“I haven’t seen what they’ve necessarily done the same or differently from years past,” linebacker A.J. Klein said Monday, “but you could assume that there are going to be some things that are the same, obviously personnel and we know obviously the playmakers on their team.”
New Orleans is 1-3 against Minnesota in the playoffs. The visiting Vikings beat the Saints 44-10 in a wild card game in the Superdome after the 1987 season in New Orleans’ first playoff game.
The host Vikings beat the Saints 34-16 in a division round game after the 2000 season, one week after New Orleans’ first-ever playoff wins.
The host Saints beat the Vikings 31-28 in overtime of the NFC Championship after the 2009 season, sending New Orleans to its only Super Bowl.
Saints getting healthier
Three Saints starters — LB Kiko Alonso, G Andrus Peat and G Larry Warford — returned from injury to start against Carolina.
“I thought it was important for both (Peat and Warford) to play,” coach Payton said. “I didn’t want to go into a playoff game with both of them fresh off an injury.”
Three defensive backs missed Sunday’s game because of injury – CB Eli Apple, S Marcus Williams and S Vonn Bell.
CB Janoris Jenkins and S D.J. Swearinger were signed less than two weeks ago and both helped pick up the slack in the short-handed secondary.
“I thought we handled it well,” Payton said. “I thought some of the guys we have just brought in did a good job. Janoris played outstanding.”
Jenkins made an end-zone interception on Carolina’s last possession and had five tackles and two passes defensed.
Historic ball security
The Saints set an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season with eight, two fewer than the 2010 Patriots.
“I would say that’s probably the thing we are most proud of,” quarterback Drew Brees said. “It’s something we preach. It’s something we work on. It’s something always talked about and always stressed with what we do.”
The Saints’ two lost fumbles tied the 2014 Vikings and 2002 Chiefs for fewest ever.
Others pick up Thomas’ slack
One week after breaking the NFL record for most catches in a season, Michael Thomas had his least productive game of the season.
Thomas, who was averaging nearly 10 catches per game, finished with four catches to give him 149 for the season. His previous low was five catches in week two at Seattle.
His 37 receiving yards were also a season low. He had 48 at Atlanta on Thanksgiving night.
But other receivers have been coming on lately.
TE Jared Cook had a touchdown catch, giving him seven in the last seven games and a career-high nine for the season.
“I love to see how he’s playing right now,” Payton said. “Last week he had a significant game (against Tennessee) and a few weeks back prior to going out of the game (against San Francisco) he already had two touchdowns, so he’s a big part of what we do.”
WR Tre’Quan Smith caught a touchdown pass for the third time in four games. He led the team with five catches and 56 receiving yards, which included his season-best 32-yard reception.
Misc.
The Saints finished 13-3 for the fourth time in franchise history and the second consecutive season for the first time. … RB Alvin Kamara had his second consecutive two-touchdown game after a 12-games scoring drought.
… DE Cameron Jordan has a career-high 15.5 sacks.