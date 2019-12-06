Saints, 49ers battle for top seed in NFC

METAIRIE — The San Francisco 49ers have the best defense in the NFC. Perhaps in the whole NFL.
They do virtually everything extremely well. They allow the fewest yards and passing yards in the NFL. They allow the second-fewest points. They have the second-most sacks, the third-most fumble recoveries and they’re tied for seventh in interceptions.
The outlier is their run defense, which ranks just 22nd in the NFL.
The New Orleans Saints (10-2) can establish themselves as the clear-cut No. 1 seed in the NFC if they beat the 49ers (10-2) on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But in order to do so they will have to have some success against the best defense they have faced this season.
“They’ve been pretty dominant,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “First off, they have really good players across the board and there’s no weak links. They’re all very, very good players, very talented. Big, strong, physical, very well coached, just very sound in everything that they do. The statistics reflect it, the numbers reflect it, the wins reflect it. They’re a stout group.”
The 49ers line is the strength of the defense, which presents a challenge for a Saints offensive line that could be missing two injured starters. Left guard Andrus Peat is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game because of an arm injury. Left tackle Terron Armstead missed the game at Atlanta on Thanksgiving night because of an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he is sidelined again Sunday.
Nick Easton has been starting on Peat’s place and Patrick Omameh started in Armstead’s place in Atlanta.
“I thought (they did well),” coach Sean Payton said of the replacements’ performance against the Falcons. “I thought there are a handful of things you want to clean up, but those guys battled and did what we needed them to do and that was huge for us.”
They and the rest of the line will have to battle even more against San Francisco, which is deep as well as talented on the defensive line.
Right defensive end Arik Armstead, who will line up against either Terron Armstead (no relation) or Omameh, has 10 sacks, second only to the Saints’ Cameron Jordan (13.5) among defensive linemen. Left end Nick Bosa has eight sacks.
Right tackle DeForest Buckner, who will line up across from Easton, is tied for sixth among linemen with 52 tackles.
“They’ve been able to get a ton of pressure just with their front four and that’s such an asset,” Brees said. “It allows them to have more people in coverage, more eyes on the ball. They’ve been able to generate a lot of negative plays that way and been able to generate a lot of turnovers that way. The number one recipe for a good defense is when you can get after people with the front four.”
But the 49ers defensive line has injury issues of its own. Julian Taylor, who provides quality depth on the inside, won’t play because of an elbow injury. Tackle D.J. Jones, the fourth starter, has ankle injury, though he practiced fully Thursday. Dee Ford, who splits time with Bosa, was limited Thursday because of a quad/hamstring injury.
“You cannot let those guys ruin the game for you,” Brees said. “That’s our execution. That’s our awareness. You can’t just drop back and hold the ball forever and let them come get you. You’ve got to be able to do enough things where you control the tempo, you dictate how the game is being played.
“You try to fend those guys off the best you can with the things that you’re doing. Listen, are they going make some plays? Yeah, they’re going to make some plays.”
They’re a very good defense. We’ve just got to (have) as many positive plays we can, as many good outcomes as we can to so that we can sustain the ball, possess it and score points.”