Saints enter off-season with QB uncertainty

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints enter the off-season with uncertainty at quarterback.
Drew Brees, who has become the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes during his 14 seasons with the Saints, will turn 41 later this month and his contract expires in March.
Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Saints to a 5-0 record this season while Brees was sidelined by thumb surgery, also is headed for free agency.
Brees didn’t want to say much about the future in the immediate aftermath of a 26-20 overtime loss to Minnesota in a wild-card game Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“I’m not going to make any comments on that, other than I’ve told (reporters) this over the last couple of years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of re-evaluate each off-season and find the things I want to get better at and move on,” Brees said.
Taysom Hill has record day
Taysom Hill also is a potential candidate to someday succeed Brees, but Bridgewater was the No. 2 quarterback the last two seasons and Hill has found myriad other ways to become an important player.
Against the Vikings, Hill became the first player in NFL playoff history to finish with at least 50 passing yards, at least 50 rushing yards and at least 25 receiving yards in the same playoff game.
“He’s a good football player. He enjoys playing,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Hill. “He does a lot of things well. He competes. He does a number of things. He’s an asset for us. He’s a great teammate. He made a lot of plays for us.”
Another one-score loss sets NFL record
Close playoff losses are becoming a habit for New Orleans.
The six-point loss to Minnesota made the Saints first team in NFL history to have six straight playoff eliminations by one score.
Each of their post-season losses since they won the Super Bowl after the 2009 season has been by eight or fewer points.
Their 2010 season ended with a 41-3 wild-card loss at Seattle. Their 2011 season ended with a 36-32 divisional loss at San Francisco. Their 2013 season ended with a 23-15 divisional loss at Seattle. Their 2017 season ended with a 29-24 divisional loss at Minnesota. Their 2018 season ended with a 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
New Orleans also joined Green Bay (2013-15) as the only teams to be eliminated from three straight postseasons on the final play of the game.
Janoris Jenkins has immediate impact
Janoris Jenkins has played just three games with the Saints since being claimed off waivers after he was released by the New York Giants, but he has had an impact that might make him a key player next season.
Jenkins played against Tennessee just days after joining New Orleans, made an interception against Carolina in the regular-season finale and had 10 tackles and a forced fumble against the Vikings.
Misc.
The end of the Saints season locked them in at the 24th spot in the first round of the NFL draft. … DE Trey Hendrickson had his first career post-season sack and finished with five tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed in addition to his sack. … S Marcus Williams, whose missed tackle allowed the Vikings to score a miracle 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the divisional loss two years ago, led the Saints with 10 tackles.
Rookie WR/RS Deonte Harris had his longest pass reception of the season (50 yards) and averaged 33.3 yards on four kickoff returns and 11 yards on four punt returns.