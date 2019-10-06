Saints defense, Bucs offense square off

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints had an historic defensive performance in a victory last week.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an historic offensive performance in a victory last week.
That sets the stage for an interesting match-up when the two NFC South rivals meet at noon Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
One-quarter of the way through the season the Saints (3-1) are all alone in first place in the division that they have won the last two seasons. But TampaBay (2-2), which is tied for Carolina for second-place, has an opportunity to move into a first-place tie if it beats New Orleans.
The Saints beat previously unbeaten Dallas 12-10 last Sunday for its first victory in head coach Sean Payton’s 12-plus seasons in which it has failed to score a touchdown.
“Every game is different, but at the same time we understand that we want to score,” Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “In order to win this game, you need touchdowns. Luckily, we were able to win last week without a touchdown.”
They won primarily because they allowed just 256 yards, took the ball away three times and Wil Lutz was 4 for 4 on field-goal attempts.
“This is a tough game to play and wins are hard to come by in this league so whenever you can win you don’t want to take anything away from it because not every team’s able to win,” Bridegwater said. “I’m aware that when you get down to the red zone you want to come away with touchdowns.
“You can’t always win a game kicking four field goals, but we did. We know that that’s not how we want to win around here.”
The defense also was bolstered against the Cowboys by the return of tackle Sheldon Rankins, who played 38 snaps in his first action since undergoing Achilles surgery in January.
“Everybody went out there and executed the game plan to a T,” Rankins said. “When everybody’s on the same page on this defense we’re pretty hard to move the ball against. Period. I definitely won’t put it all on me. I didn’t go out there and have eight sacks or something.”
New Orleans is 2-0 in games Bridgewater has started in place of Drew Brees, who’s expected to miss about another month because of thumb surgery.
“They’re doing a great job offensively of just staying to the course and not turning it over, knowing what they have to do,” Bucs first-year coach Bruce Arians said of the Saints. “Feed off the defense and the defense and special teams are creating points and keeping it close and winning and that’s what you have to do when your quarterback’s down.”
Bridgewater passed for 193 yards against the Cowboys one week after he passed for 177 in a 33-27 win at Seattle in which New Orleans scored a touchdown on Deonte Harris’ punt return and another on Vonn Bell’s fumble return.
He and the offense might have to be more productive against the Buccaneers, who set a franchise-record for points in a 55-40 victory against the Rams in Los Angeles last week. Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
“He has a big arm,” Payton said of Winston. “He has confidence in the skill players around him and then a real good system. So when you combine the scheme and the talent and his arm strength and athleticism, … you can just see his confidence on tape.”
The Saints know how explosive the Tampa Bay offense can be. The last time the Buccaneers were in the Superdome they beat the Saints 48-40 in the season opener last year even though Winston was suspended and Ryan Fitzpatrick played quarterback.
“They’re explosive at receiver,” Payton said. “I think their offensive line’s playing a lot better, physical. They do a good job with mixing the run and the pass, but I think their explosiveness and the depth they have at (receiver) is impressive.”
Chris Godwin, who had career-highs of 12 catches and 172 receiving yards against the Rams, ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards per game.
Former LSU linebacker Devin White, Tampa Bay’s rookie No. 1 draft choice, might be back Sunday after missing the last two games because off a knee injury.