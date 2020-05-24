Saints, Chickillo agree to terms

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Chickillo, executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis said in a prepared statement.
Chickillo, 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, was originally a sixth round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 out of Miami.
Chickillo played in 65 regular season games with nine starts, while also being a core contributor on special teams for Pittsburgh.
He has recorded 89 tackles (55 solo), 7.5 sacks for loss of 59.5 yards, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 29 special teams stops, coverage forced fumble, a special teams fumble recovery and a recovery of a blocked punt for a touchdown.
The Tampa, Florida, native has also played in four postseason contests with one special teams stops.
In 2019, Chickillo played in 11 games for the Steelers, recording 11 tackles (five solo), a split sack and six special teams tackles.
In four seasons at Miami from 2011-14, Chickillo started 47 of 50 games and recorded 170 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and five passes defensed.