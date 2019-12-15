NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are trying to build toward another Super Bowl run.
The Indianapolis Colts are trying to stay alive for a playoff berth.
The memory of Super Bowl XLIV — in which New Orleans defeated Indianapolis 31-17 — will be in the air when the Saints host the Colts on Monday Night Football in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
The Saints will honor members of that team on the 10th anniversary of their championship before kickoff and at halftime Monday night.
Quarterback Drew Brees and punter Thomas Morstead are the only members of this Saints team that were members of the Super Bowl champions.
“That is really going to be special,” Morstead said. “There will be some guys that I haven’t seen since 10 years ago and there will be some guys I see every year that come back. I just know that the guys I talk to, everybody is so looking forward to coming back and being recognized together.”
The Saints (10-3) have clinched the NFC South title, but they slipped from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to No. 3 when they lost to San Francisco, 48-46, last week. The Colts are 6-7 after losing five of six and they have to win their last three games to even have a chance at a playoff spot.
“It’s like our (fourth) prime-time game of the year,” Brees said.
“I’m not going to minimize the meaning of what a Monday Night Football game is at home and just how excited we get about that and our fans.
“But you approach every game the same. It is not like, ‘Oh, we’re playing on Monday night, let’s crank it up a notch’. No, we’re always thinking about improving and playing our best football regardless of who’s watching.”
This game is another opportunity for Brees to break a major NFL career passing record on Monday Night Football. Last season he broke Peyton Manning’s record for career passing yards in an MNF victory against Washington in the Superdome.
He needs three touchdown passes to break the career record of 539, held by Manning, who played the majority of his career with the Colts. New England’s Tom Brady enters Sunday’s game against Cincinnati one passing touchdown behind Brees in pursuit of Manning.
“I think obviously before the season you know you are a certain distance away,” Brees said, “but then once the season starts, you just focus on winning games and doing what I need to do as a quarterback of this team to put us in the best position to succeed and to win.
“And with that, I guess the statistics come, and maybe they add up and then all of a sudden, you’re close enough to be within striking distance of some of those things.”
New Orleans remains in striking distance of a first-round bye in the playoffs, but it will need some help.
If it wins its last three games, it can get a bye if Green Bay (10-3) loses once or San Francisco (11-2) loses twice.
The Colts were one of the biggest surprises of the early part of the season, starting 5-2 even after star quarterback Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired during the preseason. But they have struggled ever since.
They are sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and Marlon Mack needs 100 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.
It would be noteworthy if he reached the milestone against New Orleans because it has not allowed an individual to rush for 100 yards in the last 39 games, the longest such streak currently active in the NFL.
“These guys do a fantastic job of running the football,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
New Orleans defense was weakened in the loss to San Francisco as tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle) and end Marcus Davenport (foot) suffered injuries that landed them on injured reserve this week.
The other starting defensive end — Cameron Jordan, who leads all NFL linemen with 13.5 sacks ı didn’t practice Thursday or Friday because of an abdominal injury, but returned on a limited basis Saturday.