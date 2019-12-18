Saints celebrate record night for Brees

NEW ORLEANS — It was supposed to be a celebration of the New Orleans Saints’ only Super Bowl.
It figured to be a record-setting night for Drew Brees.
It wound up being all of that and even more as the Saints routed the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints did acknowledge the 10-year anniversary of beating the Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.
And Brees did get the two touchdown passes he needed to pass Tom Brady, then the third he needed to surpass Peyton Manning and set an NFL record for career passing touchdowns.
But that wasn’t enough for him.
He threw a fourth to give him 541 and a two-touchdown lead on Brady in a competition that will continue as long as the two keep playing.
“It was special, everything about the night,” Brees said.
He was nearly perfect, completing 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards. His completion percentage of 96.7 broke the record of 96.6 (28 of 29) set by San Diego’s Philip Rivers against Arizona last season.
New Orleans (11-3) bounced back from a 48-46 loss to San Francisco and stayed in the hunt for a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.
The defense gave up 516 yards to the 49ers, but held Indianapolis to 205 yards and had a shutout until Jordan Wilkins ran one yard for a score with 3:56 left.
“All in all, it was our most complete game,” Brees said. “You’re always striving because you know that the challenges continue to get greater and games become even more important.
“We are hitting the home stretch here where we want to be playing our best football. The teams that typically succeed in the playoffs and the ones that have that momentum, they are ascending into the playoffs. We want to be ascending.”
The Saints finish with road games against Tennessee on Sunday and Carolina on Dec. 29. If they win both they can get a bye if either San Francisco or Green Bay loses once.
The loss eliminated Indianapolis (6-8) from the playoff race after its sixth loss in seven games.
“We got our butts beat bad in all three phases,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “We knew we were entering a hostile environment against a good team, and we didn’t get that done today, and that starts with me as the head coach. I have to get the guys prepared better.”
Brees, who last season eclipsed Manning for the most passing yards in NFL history, broke his touchdown record on a a 5-yard scoring pass to tight end Josh Hill on the first possession of the third quarter.
It appeared Brees had broken the record just before halftime, but his 5-yard scoring pass to Tre’Quan Smith was negated by a pass interference penalty on Smith.
Brees drove the Saints to Wil Lutz’s 33-yard field goal on their first possession, then threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Michael Thomas for a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. Thomas, the NFL’s leading receiver, had 12 catches for 128 yards.
After Brees’ 21-yard touchdown pass to Smith, Lutz kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 20-0 halftime lead.
After throwing the record-breaking touchdown pass, Brees added a 28-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill to give the Saints a 34-0 lead after three quarters.
Brees and Brady will continue to make headlines as they add to their touchdown totals, but for now the Saints are focused on positioning themselves for another Super Bowl run.
“There’s a lot at stake right now relative to these games,” coach Sean Payton said. “When you look at the top of the NFC and we’re very competitive, we’re going to play another team in the hunt next week that has played real well.
“It’s about winning and winning and winning and trying to give yourself the best chance in the postseason.”