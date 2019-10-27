Saints, Cardinals bring back memories

NEW ORLEANS — Memories of the Saints’ Super Bowl run 10 years ago will be in the air when New Orleans hosts the Arizona Cardinals at noon Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
At halftime the organization will recognize the latest inductees into the team’s Hall of Fame — running back Reggie Bush and wide receiver Marques Colston — who were formally inducted Saturday night.
The opponent is the same team that Bush and Colston helped the Saints beat in a divisional playoff to start their post-season run that ended with a 31-17 victory against Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV.
New Orleans is again looking like a Super Bowl contender after winning its last five games to improve to 6-1.
And the MVP of that Super Bowl victory, quarterback Drew Brees, appears ready to return to the lineup from a five-week absence after undergoing thumb surgery.
Brees practiced on a limited basis all week, but shared reps with Teddy Bridgewater.
“Both those guys received a lot of work this week, so we’ll probably wait until Sunday (to pick a starter),” head coach Sean Payton said Friday in his final pre-game availability. “(Brees) looked good. He’s limited.”
Even if the Saints decide at the last minute to hold out Brees with a bye looming next week, the team has been doing just fine with Bridgewater at the controls.
“I’ve seen our defense step up and become one of the best defenses in the league and watch our special teams do some of the things that they’ve done both in the return game and in the protection game,” Brees said. “Just watching that all come together and then offensively, (getting) a lot of guys involved, finding a lot of ways to win. That’s been great as well just watching everyone grow and watching everyone come together.”
The defense has allowed fewer than 260 yards to each of the last four opponents. In that stretch it has allowed an average of 16.3 points. Only four teams have a lesser average for the season.
“They’re playing at such a high level,” Cardinals first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “When you watch the tape, there’s not much that that jumps out that you think you can take advantage of.
“They play so sound, everything’s earned, nothing’s given. You don’t see anybody running wide open, there’s no busted coverages. You have to earn every inch and on third down they put their ears back. They get in some of those exotic looks and come after you. They’re playing with a lot of swagger.”
Arizona could be without former All-Pro running back David Johnson, who has an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable after missing practice all week. But in his absence last week, Chase Edmonds had career-highs of 27 carries, 126 yards and three touchdowns.
The Saints’ top running back, Alvin Kamara, also missed last week’s game because of an ankle injury, but Latavius Murray rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in his absence. Kamara returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday and is questionable.
Starting tight end Jared Cook also missed last week’s game because of an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Sunday.
The Cardinals (3-3-1) have matched their victory total from last season by winning their last three.
“You look at the last three games and you're seeing a different team,” Payton said.
The Cardinals made their only Super Bowl appearance one year before the Saints made theirs. They still have one of their key players from that team in wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, a future Hall of Famer.
“He plays in the slot, he’s a tremendous blocker, he’s got great instincts and strong hands in traffic,” Payton said of Fitzgerald. “So when it comes to the third downs and the grit plays, this is something that he’s excelled at throughout his career. He’s physical, he’s not afraid of contact. He does a real good job (with) yards after the catch.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals have one of the elite NFL cornerbacks in former LSU start Patrick Peterson.
“He’s one of the best corners in the league and he has been for a long time,” Brees said. “One of those guys that week in and week out, it’s like, all right, who’s he (covering). Obviously, if that’s the case this week, you know who that’ll be.”
That would be Michael Thomas, who leads the NFL with 62 catches.
The question is whether he’ll catch his next pass from Brees or Bridgewater.