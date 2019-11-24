NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints are in position to win the NFC South title before the end of November.
They are 8-2 going into their game against second-place Carolina at noon Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. If the Saints beat the Panthers (5-5) and win at Atlanta on Thanksgiving night, they will clinch their third consecutive division title.
On the other hand, if they lose to the Panthers, who host New Orleans in the regular-season finale, the division race could stretch well into December.
The Panthers lost their first two games of the season then won four in a row to establish themselves as the primary competitor to the Saints, but they have lost three of their last four, including a 29-3 home loss to the Falcons last Sunday.
Carolina hopes to bounce back from its sloppy loss to Atlanta as well as New Orleans did after a similar performance against the Falcons two weeks ago. The Saints rebounded from a 27-9 home loss to the Falcons and beat Tampa Bay 34-17 last Sunday.
“You could say it’s very similar to the position we were in coming off last week, where you lose one at home and you didn’t play your best football obviously and there is a lot at stake,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “These are divisional games. We’re fighting to win the division. They are fighting to be in contention as well.”
The Panthers lost quarterback Cam Newton to a season-ending foot injury in week two and he was replaced Kyle Allen, whose only previous NFL start came in the regular-season finale against the Saints last season.
Allen, like Carolina as a team, played very well during the winning streak, but has fallen off during the last month.
In Allen’s first four starts, he threw seven touchdown passes and had no interceptions. In the last four games, he has thrown three touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“He’s a young guy that’s still learning the game and still understanding the game,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “There are growing pains that are going to happen with the young guy. He’s going to learn and he’s going to have to make sure he does things the right way all the time. It’s not a just wing-it game out there. You’re playing against some very good people and you’ve just to understand that and take what’s there and if not, throw the ball away.”
Allen, who was sacked five times and hit nine times by the Falcons, threw four interceptions, three of which came in the end zone, against a defense that had just two in its previous nine games.
In Newton’s absence, the Panthers offense has become even more dependent on third-year running back Christian McCaffery, who already has rushed for 1,000 yards and is on pace to gain an NFL-record, 2,500-plus yards from scrimmage.
“Everything goes through him now,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said of McCaffery.
The Saints will again be without left guard Andrus Peat, who has a broken arm, and top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, is listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury. Both players were injured against Atlanta and missed the game against Tampa Bay.
Nick Easton stepped in for Peat and the Saints rushed for 109 yards against the NFL’s No. 1 run defense and prevented Brees from being sacked. Carolina has 39 sacks.
“They get after you,” Brees said. “They have got a lot of good pass rushers. This has always been a very aggressive defense, a pressure-style defense.”
P.J. Williams stepped in for Lattimore and had one of four Saints interceptions against the Bucs’ Jameis Winston, another of which Marcus Williams returned 55 yards for a clinching touchdown.