METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints did their part.
They took care of business with a business-like 42-10 whipping of the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
They gave themselves an opportunity to move up from the No. 3 spot in the NFC to No. 2 or maybe even No. 1 and get a first-round bye.
But they needed help in the form of one or two upsets – either host Detroit knocking off No. 2 Green Bay or host Seattle knocking off No. 1 San Francisco.
The Lions played at the same time as the Saints and flirted with the upset, taking a 17-3 halftime lead before going scoreless in the second half and losing on a last-second field goal, 20-17.
That took the No. 1 seed out of the equation going into the final game of the NFL regular season Sunday night.
The Seahawks fell behind 13-0 at halftime, but trailed just 26-21 as they marched toward the 49ers goal line in the final two minutes. But a fourth-and-goal pass completion was stopped just inches from the goal line with nine seconds remaining and San Francisco claimed the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed.
“It was a crazy game last night,” Saints coach Sean Payton said Monday. “It was good for football.”
But it wasn’t so good for New Orleans’ playoff seeding. The Saints, who improved to 13-3 with the victory at Carolina, were the first team to clinch a playoff berth when they claimed the NFC South title on Thanksgiving night.
But a last-second loss to the 49ers 10 days later gave San Francisco a tie-breaking edge and Green Bay had a better conference record than New Orleans.
So the Saints will play No. 6 seed Minnesota in a wild-card game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We’re excited about it,” Payton said. “I like that we’re playing on that Sunday. We’ll have, I would say, a fairly normal routine relative to the schedule we’re used to. We’ll get on the tape and start working heavy on Minnesota these next few days and get ready to put together a good practice week and a good plan for Sunday.”
The Saints won their last three games after the loss to the 49ers – routing Indianapolis (34-7) at home on Dec. 16 before overcoming a 14-0 deficit to win at Tennessee (38-28), which earned an AFC wild-card berth Sunday, before whipping the hapless Panthers, who finished 5-11 after losing their eighth straight.
New Orleans jumped to a 14-0 lead after one quarter, built a franchise-record 32-point halftime lead (35-3) and coasted while resting starters in the second half.
“When you look at the stretch of the past five or six weeks, the emphasis is how do we get better?” quarterback Drew Brees said. “How do we improve? How do we get ourselves in the best form going into the playoffs?”
Brees completed 19 of 30 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater. His touchdown passes went 1 yard to Tre’Quan Smith, 21 yards to Jared Cook and 45 yards to Taysom Hill.
Alvin Kamara rushed for two touchdowns and linebacker A.J. Klein returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown against his former team. It was his first career interception return for a touchdown.
The Saints knocked Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier from the game with a foot injury after Grier had completed 1 of 8 passes for 4 yards and been intercepted by Klein.
Carolina running back Christian McCaffery scored his team’s only touchdown and finished with 72 receiving yards on seven catches. He joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.
It was clear during the second quarter what the outcome of the game was going to be. Though the Saints remained in the No. 3 spot, their play down the stretch of the season suggests the more challenging playoff road is still something they can handle.
“The way we won this game, we made a statement,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “I feel like we’re just about to peak.”