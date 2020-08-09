Safety a priority for Cajuns’ fall sports, Deputy Director of Athletics says

Fall sports for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be played this season, and they will be safe.
That was the general message Wednesday from Lee De Leon, UL Lafayette’s deputy director of athletics.
Speaking at the Rotary/Optimist clubs’ joint luncheon in New Iberia, De Leon said that the athletic department recently announced the Sun Belt Conference will be allowing teams to play up to 12 football games, with eight conference games and up to four non-conference games.
“At the very minimum we’ll have eight games, at the most we’ll have 12,” De Leon said.
The director said he was hoping for four conference home games plus a game against McNeese University.
The big non-conference game against Southeastern Conference foe Missouri had been cancelled, but a search to replace that game is currently underway as well. The SEC announced recently it was playing a 10-game, conference only schedule this fall.
“Louisiana Tech is an option,” De Leon said. “Their game against Vanderbilt got cancelled so I would sure love to see it.”
Louisiana Tech and UL Monroe announced on Friday taht the two teams would play at the Independence Bowl on Nov. 21, the date that the Bulldogs were to play Vanderbilt and ULM was to play Arkansas.
De Leon said the current football roster is one of the best that UL Lafayette has had in decades, and he is hoping to see a “bunch of records broken this year.” Last year’s team set several records, including most wins in school history (11).
Soccer, volleyball, cross country and other fall sports have been delayed by the Sun Belt Conference until Sept. 3, De Leon said.
As far as he knows right now, basketball, baseball and softball will be on schedule and have a full schedule for their seasons.
As for capacity, De Leon said UL athletics will be abiding by the Phase 2 restrictions of 50 percent seating. Social distancing sections will also be in place at Cajun Field, he said.