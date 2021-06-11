Russell, Gouye planning to return for another year

LAFAYETTE — Cedric Russell and Dou Gueye may get another opportunity to celebrate Senior Night.
The University of Louisiana men’s basketball duo were the lone seniors on last season’s team that went 17-9 overall and advanced to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals.
Due to the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Russell and Gueye have the ability to come back for another season.
With the first day of offseason workouts beginning for the Ragin’ Cajuns Thursday, the two are still with the program.
“Those two are practicing, and as of today they are planning on returning,” longtime coach Bob Marlin said.
That doesn’t mean that can’t change.
Either Russell or Gueye could opt for an additional season for an opportunity to play overseas.
Marlin admitted Thursday that Gueye “had some opportunities abroad” while Russell had “talked to some NCAA-certified agents and has looked at some opportunities as well.”
“But we were in constant contact with those guys every couple of days, basically,” Marlin said., “and trying to guide them, give them direction, help them through our NBA connections and see what opportunities have presented themselves or might present themselves still before school starts.”
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Gueye — who hails from Dakar, Senegal — appeared in 24 games last season (23 starts) and averaged 9.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Russell is coming off a season in which he earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors after he averaged 17.2 points per game to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring.“Cedric could potentially be the preseason player of the year for the league and he’s one of the best shooters in the league,” Marlin said.
With Russell and Gueye returning, the Ragin’ Cajuns would have plenty of experienced talent on the roster for the 2021-22 season. This offseason, the Ragin’ Cajuns added four NCAA Division I transfers which included Antwann Jones (Creighton and Memphis), Greg Williams Jr. (St. John’s), Jalen Dalcourt (San Jose State), and Jordan Brown (Arizona).