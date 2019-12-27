Rough day for local teams at VC tourney

ABBEVILLE — It was not a lucky opening day for local teams at the Vermilion Catholic Yuletide Tournament Thursday as Highland Baptist, Delcambre and Erath all fell in their opening round contests at the tournament.
It started with Class 2A Delcambre taking on Class 5A Lafayette High and the Lady Lions scored 33 points in the first quarter to take control and beat the Lady Panthers 86-18,
Then it was Highland Baptist’s turn to fall as the Lady Bears fell to Gueydan’s Honey Bears 59-51.
Finally, Erath’s boys took it on the chin as the Bobcats dropped an 88-29 decision to Ascension Catholic.
The tournament continues today as Highland Baptist and Delcambre will face off in a consolation bracket game at 11:30 a.m.
Lafayette 86, Delcambre 18
Amiyah Decuire led Delcambre with nine points in the game while Treasure Harris added three points and three other players scored two points each in the loss.
Individual information for Lafayette was not available.
Gueydan 59,
Highland Baptist 51
Kirsten Reed led Gueydan with 19 points and Gracie Simon added 18 as the Honey Bears connected on 14 free throws in the final quarter to pull away with the win.
Marin Barras had a game-high 23 points in the losing effort for HBCS and Jasey Roy added 10 points in the loss as well.
Ascension Catholic 88, Erath 29
Troy Cole scored 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter as Ascension Catholic roared out to a 32-3 first quarter lead and never looked back in beat the Bobcats.
Braydon Broussard led Erath with 11 points.