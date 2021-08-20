Carson Romero has a cool nickname — they call him “Rocky”
And how he got the moniker is just as cool.
“I got to middle school and it was my seventh grade year and I was playing football, just doing my thing and one of the coaches called me Rocky,” Romero said. “I told him that’s not my name and the coach said you look like Rocky Balboa from the movie.”
Romero is one of those guys that if asked to do something will do it. He’s also a guy who wants to leave a legacy when he graduates from Westgate come May.
“My goal before and after my senior year is to make sure I leave it better than I found it,” he said. “I want to leave a legacy so that people will remember my name.”
While not a starter on the team, he’s the guy who always puts in the hard work to make sure that the team is better and that he is better.
“I make sure that after practice I do extra, from being in the weight room to working on the field just to make sure that I can be the best I can be,” he said.
That carries over to what he’s looking forward to in the fall.
“I’m looking forward to leaving a legacy, having the best season we can have and winning state,” Romero said.
He just wants to be the best he can be and that shows in his personal goals for the season which include making first-team All-District and All-State.
Last year in the fall scrimmage against Southside, Romero had his favorite play, “Alert 2” called. That’s when he gets the ball on a quick pitch and tries to make people miss him as he carries the ball.
“Against Southside, I ran that play and I made the first person miss,” he said.
“I ended up getting tackled on the play but my goal was to make that first person miss and I did.”