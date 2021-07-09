ERATH — Lynkon Romero is stepping into a position that has seen a fair share of success at Erath High School.
The sophomore, who got some starts in last season as a freshman, is the new quarterback at EHS, a role that has been made famous by the likes of Derrick Fourroux, his brother Zach Fourroux and Luke LeBlanc.
In other words, big shoes to fill.
“I know about the history of quarterbacks here,” Romero said. “I’m not intimidated by it. I’m just going to do what I can do to make the team better.”
Erath football coach Eric LeBlanc said he thinks that Romero can be one of the great ones who have played at EHS.
Leblanc saw flashes of it last year when Romero was a freshman and got a couple of starts for the Bobcats in an abbreviated season.
“He played well in those games and played well in those games being a 15-year-old,” LeBlanc said, “And now we’re looking for him to do some bigger and better things now that he has a full year under his belt. We’ve had a full summer with him and we’ve gone through a lot of quarterback school stuff with him and footwork with him and I think he has progressed compared to where he was last year at this time.”
It would be one thing if Romero was stepping into the role with no experience as a sophomore, but the fact that he had some starts as a freshman means plenty, especially since the suggestion to give the then freshman the starting gig came from the senior who was the starting quarterback at the start of the 2020 season
“We actually had Gabe (Primeaux) at quarterback last year and he came up to us and said, ‘Coach, let’s give the freshman a chance,’ and we moved Gabe back to receiver, which was good to see from a senior, and it worked.
“His experience from last year will carry over now that he is a full-time starter this year. I think that he’s the right guy for the job.”
LeBlanc said that Romero has picked up a lot of the offense. In fact, the EHS coach said that the team has about half the offense already in place and Romero’s doing well with it.
LeBlanc knew almost right away that Romero had the potential to be special as a quarterback.
“Ever since he was little he always wanted to be a quarterback,” LeBlanc said. “He can throw a football, a baseball a mile and is accurate with his throws.”
Romero admits that it was nerve-racking at first taking on the starting QB role as a freshman and was hoping to not make mistakes.
“I just wanted to come in and do my best and not really mess up and not let the team down,” he said. “I did okay last year but I believe that I could do better with more practice and getting better chemistry with the team.”
He said that with the experience he had last year it’s been easier to step into the starting quarterback role.
Considering the history of quarterback at Erath and the players who came before him, Romero is ready for the challenge.
“It’s a very good feeling to have those who played quarterback in the past to look up to,” he said. “I’m looking forward to doing my best and being a part of that heritage.”