Carson Romero may not be the first name you think of when you hear “Westgate Tigers,” but he has proven himself to be one of the many hardworking players who keep the team successful.
Romero, a senior at Westgate High School, is a wide receiver for the Tigers, but he originally had plans to be a quarterback like his hero, Colin Kaepernick.
“My sophomore year, I tried out for quarterback and the coaches told me that I should do something else, but I wanted to play quarterback,” Romero said.
“My favorite player is Colin Kaepernick, so I wanted to be like him.
“When I watched him, I saw how fast he was and was like, ‘quarterbacks can run too?’ I had never seen that before, he can throw and run, so I wanted to do that.”
Romero transitioned away from quarterback and into a wide receiver, one of around 10 passing options that Westgate coach Ryan Antoine has at his disposal.
While he hasn’t played as much as he would like, Romero said his focus is on being a positive role model on the team and supporting his teammates however he can.
With seven years of football experience, Romero hopes to continue his career after high school, but has not received any offers so far.
“My main plan is to go to college and play football, but with the position I’m in I don’t have any offers or scholarships,” he said. “Even after the season is over, I want to still work hard and try to make it to that level.”
Romero said his favorite football memory is when Westgate defeated St. Thomas More during his sophomore year, when he noticed how important the victory was to his coach and teammates.
“Seeing how happy Coach Antoine was and seeing everybody celebrate was such a good feeling.”
Romero is excited for Westgate’s matchup against Warren Easton in the LHSAA Prep Classic tonight, and says that he will do everything he can to support his team as the Tigers look to win the state championship.
“I don’t play as much, but every time I get on the field I make sure I give 100 percent and do whatever I can to help the team,” he said.
“The team is my other family. I’m here from 6 in the morning to 6 or 7 at night so I’m with them for most of the day.”
Romero and the rest of the Tigers will play Warren Easton in the Caesar’s Superdome tonight for the Class 4A state championship. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.