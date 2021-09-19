Romero finishes 5th in LHSBN tournament at Toledo Bend

Luke Romero holds a 6-pound bass he caught on his way to a fifth-place finish Sept. 11 in the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation tournament at Toledo Bend. The Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy student/athlete was captained by his father, Peter Romero.
MANY — Luke Romero, the son of past Louisiana Bass Cats president Peter Romero, led a Teche Area contingent at the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation West Division opener on Sept. 11 at Toledo Bend.
Romero, who usually teams with Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy partner Jett Nguyen, fished by himself and finished fifth in the 153-boat field that fished out of Cypress Bend Marina. Romero’s five-bass limit, including a 6-pound class bass, weighed 13.13 pounds.
Romero qualified for the 2022 Louisiana State Championship scheduled April 30-May 1 on the Ouachita River out of Forsythe Park in Monroe, Louisiana. The Top 15 teams qualified for the state tournament.
Peter Romero of Coteau captained his son in last weekend’s tournament at Toledo Bend.
“Yes, indeed, I am very proud. He worked his butt off to qualify for the state championship and did it fishing alone,” the elder Romero wrote in a text a few days later. “It was scary watching him net some of those fish, though, especially that 6-pounder!”
Luke Romero’s twin brother, Benjamin Romero, and teammate Gunner Pecoraro, who also fished for ARCA, finished 44th with four bass weighing 5.56 pounds. The Romero twins fished many Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournaments at Lake Fausse Pointe, Atchafalaya Basin and out of Franklin.
The Toledo Bend tournament marked the debut of the first-year Catholic High School-New Iberia team that has 13 members. CHS Panthers Jarrett Baquet and Luke Landry, captained by Dr. Shawn Baquet, hit the board with a chunky 3.09-pound bass that bit an A-Rig.
Three Erath Bobcat teams fished. Matthew Richard and Cohen Luquette, Bradley Gravouia and Chase Mier, and Trevor Huval and Aiden Mouton gave Toledo Bend their best shot.
Danny Bulliard of St. Martinville captained his grandson, Matthew Bulliard, a junior at Teurlings Catholic, to open a third straight year together. Young Bulliard fished with Will Godchaux.
No one could hang with Live Oak High School Fishing members Chance Shelby and Tyler Jordan, whose five-fish limit weighed 15.47 pounds. Their winning catch was anchored by a 6.49-pounder.
Notre Dame High School Fishing’s Tanner Meyer and Ross Miller finished sixth with 12.95 pounds but boasted the day’s lunker bass, a 9.66-pounder.