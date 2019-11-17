Rolling into the second round of the playoffs

Last season, Catholic High opened the 2018 Division III playoffs with a more than convincing 48-0 shutout win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Friday night, the rematch saw the visitors from Hammond score 12 points, but it was another dominating performance from the Panthers as CHS again scored 48 in the 48-12 win that moved No. 7 seed Catholic High into the quarterfinals and a date with No. 2 seed Notre Dame.
“We stunk it up at times tonight, but we got it done,” Catholic High head football coach Brent Indest said. “We were in kind of brnf but don’t break mode tonight and gave up two garbage time touchdowns but I’m more concered about the runs that we gave up to what in my summation is a very average football team.”
St. Thomas Aquinas did rush for 236 yards against Catholic High, but the Panther defense held them out of the endzone in the first half while building a 21-0 lead at the break which was extended to 35-0 in the third quarter before the Falcons got on the scoreboard in the final period.
As usual, it was the CHS offense that did the damage early and often.
Touchdowns from Trey Amos, Tray Henry and KK Reno put the Panthers comfortably up over the No. 11 seed Falcons.
“They stopped us early,” Indest said. “I think that was the first time we punted in the first half since the Barbe game and that was disappointing but overall I think we executed real well.
“They had two huge guys in there, at least 325 (pounds) plus. That makes it difficult especially when you’re little like we are up front.”
It was Amos who did most of the heavy work for Catholic High as the senior UL commit rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on only six carries, including a 55 yard run where he tip-toed the sidelines before breaking free in the Falcon secondary.
“I feel like we played well,” Amos said. “The game plan was to knock them out in the first half so we could get out the game early. But we had some errors on defense which shows that we have to straighten some things out and get tougher for next week.”
Reno added 87 yards and a touchdown rushing and Henry finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on thre ground.
“They played well against us and we couldn’t pop Henry inside for a big game like we normally do,” Indest said. “But Amos was able to pop outside and give us some big plays.”
Defensesively, while the Panthers did give up 357 yards to the Falcons, they didn’t give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter when the game had been already decided.
“We played well but we have to play a lot better for next week,” senior linebacker Chris Landry said.
“We had too many mental mistakes tonight, we should have been stout from the beginning.”
Both Amos and Landry were happy to get a win in their final home game at Catholic High.
“It feels awesome,” Landry said.
“Especially to go out with a win.”
But both also realize that the stakes are going to be higher next week when the Panthers travel to No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.
“We have to play better next week. We can’t make mistakes against Notre Dame,” Landry said.
“I’ve been looking forward to this rematch since the summer,” Amos said.
“We know that we are going to have to play bring our A game on every play, every practice this week.”