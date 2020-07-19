Longtime UL Lafayette baseball head coach Tony Robichaux and former Southern University head coach Roger Cador are among the eight-man class scheduled to be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, the national baseball organization announced this week.
The 2021 ABCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held during the 77th annual ABCA Convention on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Gaylord National in Washington, D.C. Tickets to attend the Hall of Fame Banquet will go on sale September 1.
Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 and the Hall of Fame began in 1966.
Robichaux, who died in July of 2019 at age 57 following heart surgery, spent 25 seasons at the helm of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ baseball program and 33 seasons overall at the Division I level.
He posted a career record of 1,177-767-2 and became the 51st coach in NCAA Division I history to reach 1,000 career wins with his 1,000th win was a 6-5 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Feb. 28, 2015, in Birmingham.
Robichaux guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to 12 NCAA Regional appearances, four NCAA Super Regional appearances and the 2000 College World Series. His teams earned seven Sun Belt Conference regular-season crowns and four Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles.
Robichaux was named ABCA South Central Region Coach of the Year four times, was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year four times and earned All-Louisiana Coach of the Year honors six times.
The Crowley native coached 29 All-Americans, five Academic All-Americans, 90 All-Sun Belt performers, 55 All-Louisiana players, six Sun Belt Pitchers of the Year and two Sun Belt Players of the Year.
Cador was inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
He served as Southern’s head coach for 33 seasons and compiled a 913-597-1 mark (.604 winning percentage) with 14 SWAC team titles and two HBCU national championships.
After playing for the Jaguars from 1970-73, hitting .393 as a junior in 1972, Cador played in the Atlanta Braves organization from 1973-77.
He then was an assistant coach at his alma mater from 1978-84 and a basketball assistant at Southern from 1980-84 and became the head baseball coach in 1985, serving in that role through 2017, when he retired as the winningest coach in SWAC history.
“Congratulations to Roger Cador on being selected to the ABCA Hall of Fame,” Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks said in a prepared statement.
“From all of us at Southern University we are proud to see Southern Legend and Great earn this well-deserved and distinguished honor. He has served as an incredible ambassador for SU and role model to so many in our community and to Jaguar Athletics during his historic career. We are excited for him and his family.”
Cador racked up 13 SWAC Coach of the Year awards, coached 10 players to All-America honors and 62 players were drafted by MLB teams, including 2003 Golden Spikes Award winner Rickie Weeks.