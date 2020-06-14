Riche, Russo team up to win Bass Cats 2-day tourney on lake

LOREAUVILLE — After his latest surge, which coincided with an approaching tropical storm, Hagen Riche of Abbeville has risen to the top of the standings in the Louisiana Bass Cats.
Riche and Jordy Russo of New Iberia/ put two solid outings together in the bass club’s two-day tournament June 6-7 at Lake Fausse Pointe. They won the weekend event with a total of 18 pounds, 5 ounces, on the strength of a first-day limit weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and a second-day limit weighing 10 pounds, 5 ounces.,
Their limit the second day was anchored by a 3-pound, 7-ounce bass that was the biggest that Sunday.
“I think what really had the fish fired up the second day was the tropical storm. We had more bites Sunday than Saturday,” Riche said later in the week.
Tropical Storm Cristobal was in the Gulf of Mexico for several days before making landfall at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday in southeast Louisiana.
The winners’ second-day catch was boosted by the day’s lunker bass, a 3-pound, 7-ounce fish that bit on a black Spro Popping Frog. That bogus hopper accounted for three of their bass that hit the scale a week ago Sunday.
“Man, we got lucky and actually found a spot that we only fished twice and never really did good in it. We went in there for some reason and got back-to-back-to-back good bites on a frog,” Riche said.
The 23-year-old ULL graduate, a member of the Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing Team who now works as project manager for Southern Constructors LLC, said after the morning bite played out they went to the cypress trees and boated bass fishing spinnerbaits and flippin’ soft plastics.
Riche took over the bass club’s top spot in the standings with 689 points, one point ahead of two-time defending bass club champion Ben Suit’s 588.
He was proud of the first-place finish.
“I’ve been trying for that for a while,” he said, noting he joined the bass club in 2019.
Ben Suit and Max Stevens finished second with 17 pounds, 11 ounces. Zach Suit, Ben’s younger brother, and Jacob Shoopman were third with 15 pounds, 8 ounces.
Mike Sinitiere’s 3-pound, 11-ounce, Saturday was the biggest bass of the weekend. It bit on a spinnerbait while he was fishing with Kevin Suit.