Returning Lady Panthers look to blend with younger talent for 2021 season

Catholic High lost six seniors from last year’s volleyball team that reached the state tournament, but coach Gary Westcott returns two top players in Hana Maturin and Sydnee Raheem.
“Hana is a first-team all-district outside hitter,” Westcott said. “She led the team with 237 kills in an abbreviated 25-game season. She will definitely be our leader. She plays all six positions and is the most athletic kid I’ve ever coached.
“She can jump out of the gym. With her athletic ability, she’s all over the place with the way she covers ground. She’s not just an offensive standout. Overall, she’s an outstanding player.”
Raheem is a middle hitter who totaled 212 kills for CHS, which posted a 17-8 mark in 2020. The Lady Panthers earned a No. 6 seed in the Division IV bracket where they defeated Spirngfield and St. Thomas Aquinas before running into No. 3 Pope John Paul II in the quarterfinals.
“Sydnee is much improved on her blocking and is now a total package-type player,” Westcott said. “She’s a major part of our offense and has a dynamic serve. She was second-team all-district.”
Abigail Richthofen, Anna Angelle and Alyson Baquet were three of the Lady Panthers’ best senior players from last year. This season, Westcott will look for big contributions from Laura Lipari, Madelyn Clause and Holly Hebert.
“Hebert is extremely talented,” the CHS coach said. “She’s short, but she can jump and hit all the shots. In limited playing time last year, she was very effective with 113 kills.
“Laura is our new setter. This is her first full year of varsity, but she has a lot of beach and club volleyball experience. Clause is our new libero. She’s very quick and covers a lot of ground.”
District 2 is the toughest league in the state in Division IV with Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame and Ascension Episcopal, which all reached the state tournament.
“It’s definitely a tough district,” Westcott said. “LCA returns nine seniors. They’re extremely talented and experienced. Coach (Tara) Young does an amazing job at Notre Dame. Their team just keeps getting stronger. They have the district Player of the Year in Lily Morgan. Ascension lost their coach and their setter, but they also have a talented group.”
The Lady Panthers kick off regular season play on August 31 at NISH.