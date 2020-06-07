LOREAUVILLE — Braxton Resweber’s got that winning feeling again.
Four days after a Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series win May 27 with his fishing buddy, Austin Theriot, Resweber won the Revised Big Bass Classic held on Lake Fausse Pointe.
The 23-year-old ULL Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing team member didn’t just win the revised BBC, Resweber dominated it on an otherwise tough day of fishing. Resweber and another friend, Gage Bourque, owned the scale under the pavilion at Marsh Field Boat Landing after the fourth hour of the tournament unique to this region. The first-, second- and third-biggest bass weighed each hour are cash prize winners.
The St. Martin Parish bass anglers had the heaviest bass, each worth $110, in the fifth hour with a 4.18-pounder; the sixth hour with a 3.16-pounder; the seventh hour, with a 3.12-pounder, and the eighth hour with a 2.80-pounder for a total of $440.
The tournament, which began with the first cast at 7 a.m., included another category for the first time in its history, a five-bass stringer payout dreamed up by tournament director Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes. Savoy organized the tournament, which follows the regular Big Bass Classic held Feb. 23, a few weeks ago to see how it would fare with the added attraction.
Resweber and Bourque reeled in first place there, too, with five bass weighing 14.58 pounds worth another $425.
Resweber, a ULL senior whose working for a fifth year as a builder and installer for Cabinets Unlimited, enjoyed the twin win coming so soon after winning a WN Hawg Fights BTS. He hadn’t won a Hawg Fight since he was about 16, he said, when he fished with Ry Savoy.
“I was tired of losing. I wanted to get back in the game. I like competition. I’m a competitive guy. I want to win,” Resweber said a few days after the Revised Big Bass Classic in which only 17 boats entered a week ago Sunday.
“We played the game right, I guess. We didn’t wait to weigh in. We were shooting for the biggest five. Apparently we did it the right way because we weighed in the last four hours. Our fifth fish was only a pound-and-a-half, so we did it right,” he said.
“I love when it works out like that. It’s a great feeling. I’m glad Tee Roy put the tournament on.”
Other hourly winners were Bo Amy, with a 3.52-pounder the second hour; Mike O’Brien, with a 2.80-pound bass the third hour, and Randal Savoy, with a 1.72-pounder the fourth hour. No bass were weighed during the first hour.
Runner-up in the Five-Bass Stringer Payout was Danny Bulliard with 9.26 pounds for $250. Third place went to O’Brien, with 9.04 pounds worth $175.
During the first hour, Resweber wasn’t on track to catch or win anything. The lake, which has been fishing tough with low water, high water, muddy water and overfishing, was showing its ugly side.
Then he had a better idea. Head north to the Catahoula area, a spot he hadn’t fished in approximately five years.
“Sunday morning, I woke up with a feeling to go do something, go to that spot. At 8 o’clock, I had an overwhelming feeling to go there. I hadn’t scouted it,” Resweber said.
“We left Jeanerette Lake at 8. Within five minutes (of arriving at his new destination), a big one hit my frog and missed. Two or three casts later I had a 2 ¾-pounder. Then we hit a little point with some grass on it and one missed the frog. We gave it 15 minutes and went back. That little fish missed it again. We stayed there five minutes casting and casting. All of a sudden, a 4-pounder hit it. It wasn’t the little one. That made me stay. I said, ‘All right, they’ve got big fish in the area.’”
Resweber was using a brownish Spro Popping Frog. The water, which was stained with 4 to 5 inches visibility and an algae bloom, really wasn’t conducive to such topwater fishing but it worked. They had 15 bites, had their share of misses and caught six keepers, three weighing more than 3 pounds, all on the plastic frog.
“When I catch one on a frog, I like to keep it in my hand, especially if it’s good. Gage didn’t have a frog tied on. After I caught two, he tied one on,” Resweber said with a chuckle.