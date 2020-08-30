MYETTE POINT — In an effort to keep a red-hot streak going, Braxton Resweber prefished as usual for the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series Classic.
The first scouting trip was a bummer three days before the Classic scheduled for Aug. 23.
“I went Thursday and didn’t find anything,” Resweber said.
The rural St. Martinville bass angler hooked up with his cousin and Hawg Fight partner Austin Theriot, who lives nearby, and went out the day before the Classic.
“We fished all day Saturday and didn’t catch a fish over 2 pounds. We weren’t expecting much,” said Resweber, who was on a roll with a WN Hawg Fights BTS win with Theriot in the regular-season finale on Aug. 12, then with an eye-opening win with Ben Suit of New Iberia in a Louisiana Bass Cats tournament on Aug. 16. Both tournaments were in the Atchafalaya Basin.
His prefishing destinations purposefully excluded a few key areas, though.
“There were two places we didn’t go. We knew we’d go there for the tournament. We just left them alone,” Resweber said.
And those two places paid off.
Resweber and Theriot topped the 19-boat Classic field that left Myette Point Boat Landing at safe daylight and returned for the 4 p.m. weigh-in. The winners culled to an unbeatable five-bass limit weighing 16.46 pounds for a $1,700 payday.
Resweber’s red-hot streak remained intact with the help of a 4.78-pounder.
“There was one key stretch in Grevemberg, about 50 yards. We went back and forth. I don’t know why they were there. Our three biggest fish came off that stretch,” Resweber said. “Then we had some laydowns in Mud Cove. We knew they had fish on them.”
The cousins capitalized on their honey holes. Crank baits — the color didn’t matter — accounted for the three “toads” in Grevemberg while two nice-sized bass hanging around the Mud Cove deadfalls gobbled up watermelon/red Missile Baits D Bombs and another good keeper bit a Chatterbait thrown by Theriot for their third and final cull just before heading back to Myette Point.
“To be honest, I thought we had like 14 pounds. We didn’t weigh the fish (as they caught them). When we took them out we had one almost 5 pounds, so we had four fish about 12 pounds. I didn’t know they were that big. I always lowball,” Resweber said.
Theriot agreed about misjudging their weight and said, “I didn’t think we had that many pounds. I was taking them out of the (weigh-in) basket and I said (to himself), ‘Dang, are they all that thick?’ Whenever you see a 6-pounder that got caught, a 5-pounder that got caught, it felt good to win it.”
The 19-year-old SLCC student was talking about the 6.10-pound bass weighed by the second-place team of St. Martinville bass anglers Danny Bulliard and Carroll Delahoussaye and the 5.31-pound bass caught by the third-place team of New Iberians Jacob Shoopman and Don Shoopman. The 6.10 was the biggest bass of the day (see related story on page B6.)
Bulliard and Delahoussaye had a limit weighing 15.68 pounds worth $900. The Shoopmans had five bass that tipped the scale at 15.55 pounds for $500. They also received $300 after the weigh-in for winning 2020 Angler(s) of the Year.
“They had some very impressive weights for August. They (closest challengers) are some good fishermen, also,” Resweber said.
The Classic’s other money winners were Mike Louviere of Loreauville and Lafayette area bass angler John Pecoraro, whose five bass weighed 14.20 pounds for fourth place and $350.
Brothers Ben Suit and Zach Suit, both of New Iberia, coming off back-to-back AOYs in 2018-19 and a runner-up showing in the AOY race in 2020, finished fifth with five bass weighing 14.16 pounds worth $250.
Kevin Suit of New Iberia and Bucky Crowson of Lafayette, formerly of New Iberia, grabbed the sixth and final payout spot with a limit at 13.38 pounds for $100.
They were no match for Resweber, a UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing Team member who works part-time at Cabinets Unlimited, and Theriot. The young team has climbed the Classic ladder from third place in 2018 to second place in 2019 to first place in 2020.
Resweber, 23, said it was a great way to finish the year with their best showing in the Classic.
“Oh, it was a fun year. We won two Hawg Fights … could’ve won three,” he said, remembering a tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin during the second half of the season in which they were DQ’d because their boat chip wasn’t hung on the board before the weigh-in time at Myette Point Boat Landing.
The cousins made sure the chip was on the board here before 4 p.m. a week ago Sunday.
Theriot said the bassin’ action was on the slow side early on tournament day. Eventually, he tied on a black/chartreuse crank bait to get the ball, er, bite, rolling.
“I tied on the crank bait, threw it out and caught a big one. Braxton flipped in a 3 ½ after that. Then I caught a 3 ½ on my next cast. Oh, it was unbelievable to see three good-sized bass like that come out of the water in a short time. We had been fishing that stretch the whole morning. Oh, it was a blast,” he said.
The Classic still wasn’t decided until they moved to Mud Cove, where they targeted their favorite laydowns and caught two flippin’ a D Bomb.
“We were about to leave. Austin picked up a Chatterbait and caught our last cull,” Resweber said long after his hot streak stayed alive.