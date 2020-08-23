Resweber, Suit have a real laugher on way to winning LBC tournament with nearly 17 1/2 pounds

COTEAU HOLMES — It was as if Braxton Resweber had to pinch himself to see if he was dreaming Aug. 16 at Bayou Benoit Boat Landing.
Resweber and Ben Suit had just caught 100 or so bass, most of them keepers averaging 2 ½ to 4 pounds, 11 ounces, during a Louisiana Bass Cats tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin. It was reminiscent of one of the frequent good outings each has had at Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas.
“It feels like we’re at Rayburn,” Resweber was overhead saying minutes before the weigh-in.
Later, he said, “I was just saying that because of the amount of fish we caught, well over 100. We caught a ton of fish. Days like that don’t happen too often over here.”
Resweber, who lives in rural St. Martinville, and Suit, a New Iberian, had quality to go along with quantity. Their five-bass limit weighed 17.41 pounds (17 pounds, 7 ounces) and topped the rest of the 10-boat field. The winners also boasted the day’s biggest bass, a 4.69-pounder.
“Unbelievable. That’s the only word I can describe it. Truly unbelievable. If we didn’t catch a hundred or more, it was close. We didn’t go 10 minutes without a bite. We had a few doubles,” Suit said. “It was one of those days, I guess. Let me put it this way. If we didn’t have a tournament, I don’t think anybody would believe we caught 17 pounds. That’s unbelievable.”
“It just happened. Austin (Austin Theriot, Resweber’s Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series partner) had given me a hint the day before and didn’t fish ‘em. Me and Ben didn’t find anything (prefishing in the days leading up to the bass club’s sixth tournament of the year),” Resweber said.
The closest anglers to them were more than 3 pounds behind. Kevin Suit and his son, Zach Suit, Ben’s brother, finished second with five bass weighing 14.37 pounds (14 pounds, 6 ounces). The elder Suit stayed in first place in his bid to win a bass club Angler of the Year title for the first time since the 1980s.
Hagen Riche and Jordy Russo were third with a limit weighing 12.72 pounds (12 pounds, 12 ounces).
The winners’ bag of bass was eye-popping, a testament to a special day of bassin’ in the nation’s last great overflow swamp. Resweber and Suit started their day there soon after the 6:10 a.m. start and left Bayou Benoit Bayou Landing at 2 p.m. to get back with plenty of time to spare for the weigh-in at 3 p.m.
At one point they were setting the hook, reeling them in and releasing quality bass right and left, Resweber said.
“We lost a few good ones but they were the same size as the other ones. (But) they wouldn’t have mattered anyway,” he said.
“Oh, yeah, Ben was laughing every time we’d catch one. That doesn’t happen around here and probably won’t happen. I don’t think we went 10 minutes without catching a fish. That’s how crazy it was.”
The UL-Lafayette senior who fishes on the ULL Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing Team and works part-time at Cabinets Unlimited, said many of the bass bit on crank baits and bladed jigs. Really, he said, it didn’t matter what was offered.
“They were eating anything. We probably could have thrown something else and they would have ate that, too,” he said.
Suit, a 30-year-old multiple line representative for Erik Guillory State Farm Insurance in Broussard, agreed and said, “They pretty much ate what we threw at them. They ate some things better but it was pretty much anything you could throw they’d bite on. It was pretty easy. We laughed a lot.”
He also caught some on a swim jig, he said.
Soon, they were catching and releasing 2 ¾-pound class bass. Resweber said he didn’t have a clue how many keepers they hooked and landed.
“Heh heh heh. When we were culling we didn’t know which to get rid of. You know how you always got that small one to get rid of? We’d hold ‘em up and say, ‘This one? This one?’ It was pretty wild,” Suit said.
After the weigh-in, the winners were looking ahead to the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic scheduled for Aug. 23 out of Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Would Resweber/Theriot and Suit/Zach Suit share the fish in that spot that Sunday?
Resweber was sure they could share. So was Suit.
“We made an agreement (for either boat) not to go but I don’t think either of us will hold up to the agreement,” Suit said, noting his buddy is open to sharing.
“He’s one of those people who are very respectful. I don’t think we’ll have any problem sharing water. … If the fish are still there. Who knows?”