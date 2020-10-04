Resweber shakes off early misses to clinch berth on Team Louisiana

MANY — St. Martinville bass angler Braxton Resweber hooked enough quality bass, four to be exact, the second day of the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Fall Qualifier to win the two-day tournament Sept. 25-26 at Toledo Bend.
Unfortunately for him, Resweber missed those bass, which he guesstimated at 3 ½-4 pounds each, and eventually weighed five bass for 11.50 pounds to give him a two-day total of 18.2 pounds, good enough to finish 12th in the 44-boat field.
“If I had those four fish I would have won the tournament,” Resweber said.
The ULL Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing Team member still did what he wanted to do and that was to qualify the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Regional. The top bass angler at regionals from the Louisiana team qualifies for the B.A.S.S. Nation National Tournament, where the top angler from each region qualifies for the Bassmaster Classic.
Resweber made his bid. He’ll be on the 12-man Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Team after finishing seventh overall in the point standings with 873.
“That was the goal. I accomplished that so I’m excited. I accomplished what I set out to accomplish,” he said Sept. 27 about punching a ticket to regionals as a member of Team Louisiana.
Toledo Bend fished extra tough on the boaters and co-anglers, which is why Resweber is kicking himself for missing those four good bass first thing Saturday morning while fishing Blue Lake on the Louisiana side north of Pendleton Bridge. With no grass to speak of in the lake and the bite at a premium, bass tournament anglers can ill-afford to lose any bite.
“I should have had 16, 18 pounds. Yesterday morning I had four 3 1/2- to 4-pound bass come off at the boat. My execution wasn’t too good. I had to pull myself together I was so mad. I was shaking. I had to sit down,” he said.
What happened?
Resweber said he was alternately throwing either a green pumpkin or a white Z-Man Jack Hammer Chatterbait. On those four quality bites, the bass would run at the boat, he said, and “by the time I set the hook and put pressure, they would jump and spit it at the boat.”
He had a fairly forgettable first day of bass fishing when he managed to boat four bass for 6.70 pounds and found himself in 19th place. He fished with co-angler Matt Michel in Six Mile Creek.
He went in the opposite direction the next day with co-angler Joseph Martin to Blue Lake, where he found some bass in shallower water two weekends earlier.
The 23-old former St. Martinville Senior High standout pitcher finished ninth with 19.01 pounds in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Spring Qualifier held out of Berwick.
Resweber tournament days aren’t over this year. He qualified for this month’s 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Championship on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida. That prestigious tournament is Oct. 29-31.
The ULL senior said he will continue working parttime at Cabinets Unlimited and doing his schoolwork in the weeks leading up to the national championship. Hopefully, he said, he can save some money for expenses for the trip to Florida.
After that, he can’t wait for his shot in the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Regional tournament. The date and site have yet to be announced.
B.A.S.S. Nation is the route New Iberia’s Caleb Sumrall took to gain a berth in the 2018 Bassmaster Classic and qualify for the Bassmaster Elite Series.