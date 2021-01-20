Reno’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Panthers

KK Reno won’t ever forget Tuesday.
Early in the day, the Catholic-New Iberia junior was named first-team All-State in football.
Tuesday night, he drilled the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Panthers to a 41-38 District 7-2A win over Houma Christian.
The Warriors (2-13, 1-4) fell behind 34-23 after a 3-point play by CHS forward Russell Lewis at the 6:30 mark of the fourth quarter, but the visitors erased the deficit and tied the game at 38-38 with 45 seconds remaining.
After the Panthers missed two free throws, Houma Christian was setting up for the last shot only to have Reno steal the ball with 9.4 seconds to go.
“They were playing for one shot at the end,” CHS head coach Josh Guilbeau said. “KK did a good job defensively. We played well defensively most of the night.
“I sound like a broken record, but offensively we will struggle. We’re not consistent. We will have our moments in stretches where we play well in stretches on the offensive side of the floor.”
And Reno came through when it mattered the most from the top of the key as time expired.
“The plan was to get me the ball,” Reno said. “We were going to spread it out, and I was going to attack them and make a layup.
“But it didn’t go out like that because they came out in a zone defense. As soon as it left my hand, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah … it’s going in,’ and it did.”
Reno finished with 8 points for CHS (5-7, 2-3), which got 9 points from senior guard Trace Williams.
“I was kind of surprised they went to a zone, even as badly as we were shooting the ball,” Guilbeau said. “I thought they would come out in a man-to-man because you’re kind of flipping a coin with letting us take a shot, which KK hit.
“It was a great job by KK. We thought we might get some full-court pressure. We had a little play drawn up vs. a man-to-man defense because we knew we were in the bonus where any foul would give us two free throws.”
Kylen Chretien and Davis came off the bench to score 11 points in the second half.
“At the half, I think we were shooting 8 percent,” Guilbeau said. “That’s right, 8 percent. That’s kind of who we are. We get into those lulls. We did enough defensively to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Culan Hendrix led the Warriors with 11 points, and Tyan Jones added 10.