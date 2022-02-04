Reno joins growing list of local players headed to SLU

The Southeastern Louisiana football program will continue to benefit from local talent with high school prospects KK Reno (Catholic High) and Jordan Doucet (Westgate) set to join the Lions next year.
Reno and Doucet will be part of a roster that includes Zy Alexander (Loreauville) Blayne Delahoussaye (Westgate) and Markel Linzer (NISH).
Two other Catholic High players signed letters of intent Wednesday — linemen Marcus Jacob with LaGrange College in Georgia and Russell Lewis III with Louisiana Christian University in Pineville. See Sunday’s Daily Iberian for more on those signings.
Reno, who is distantly related to Delahoussaye and Linzer, has spoken most frequently with Alexander, who earned FCS All-American honors with a freshman campaign highlighted by 39 tackles, seven pass break-ups and six interceptions.
“That motivates me,” Reno said of Alexander’s success.
The Lions expect to utilize the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Reno at weakside linebacker.
“I’m ready. I always thought I would play linebacker in college,” he said. “The Southeastern coaches like how agile I am — how I can move side to side — and I believe my quickness will be an asset on the next level.”
When Reno took his official visit, he was impressed with how the SLU coaching staff answered all of his mother’s questions.
SLU offensive line coach/run game coordinator AJ Hopp and head coach Frank Scelfo were Reno’s primary recruiters.
“Coach Hopp made a big impact with how he would check on me all the time during my recruitment,” Reno said. “He made me feel like I was already part of the team. Coach Scelfo is from New Iberia, so he was able to really talk to me on a local level.”
Although many prep football prospects forego their final basketball season after signing a football letter of intent, Reno has helped put the Panthers in position to win their first hoops district title since 2014.
“Basketball is my first love,” said Reno, who moved from point guard to low post this year.
SLU posted a 9-4 mark in 2021 with a 6-2 conference record and a second-round FCS playoff appearance. The Lions, who will begin the 2022 season at UL Lafayette on Sept. 4, added 14 players in their signing class.
Scelfo said this about Reno: “KK did a little bit of everything in high school, but we expect him to be a linebacker for us. He’s very athletic and plays physical.”