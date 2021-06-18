Catholic High football standout KK Reno is thinking about announcing his collegiate choice by the end of summer, and it appears that the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are in good position to land a verbal commitment from the senior.
Reno, who played quarterback, running back and defensive back last year for CHS, has already visited the UL campus twice this summer.
“I went to their camp first,” he said. “They had me working out at safety. It was good. I’m not going to lie: it felt right playing on their field.
“The coaches sat around watching what I was doing and showed nothing but love. They helped me out by teaching me some things, too.”
Last week, Reno unofficially visited the campus.
“I like the atmosphere,” he said. “They showed me around the campus, and I sat in on a team meeting that was held by the players.
“One of the running backs led the meeting. You could tell that it’s all love with the team chemistry at UL. Everybody is for each other.”
Catholic High products Peter LeBlanc and Trey Amos have both made an impact at UL early in their college careers.
LeBlanc started 10 games in his sophomore season and ranked second on the team in receptions. As a freshman, Amos played in every game and recorded an interception vs. Louisiana-Monroe.
“Trey said to take my time and make the right decision,” Reno said. “He also told me, ‘you know where home is.’
“He loves UL. He always talks about how cool the coaches are and how well they treat him.”
Another CHS alum, coach Michael Desormeaux, is one of the UL coaches assigned to Reno’s recruitment.
“I love the coaching staff,” Reno said. “I also love to see that they were ranked higher than LSU in the polls at the end of last season.
“When I look at the fact that my only FBS offer is from a program ranked in the Top 25, that’s crazy. That scholarship offer means a lot to me.”
Southern and Southeastern Louisiana have also extended scholarship offers to Reno, who plans to camp at Tulane, McNeese State and Louisiana Tech this summer.
As a junior, Reno led CHS to a 6-4 record. The Panthers reached the Division III quarterfinals before dropping a 14-7 decision to Newman.
The 6-foot, 205-pounder was named Class 2A first-team all-state after he rushed for 1,049 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He ranked third in the Lafayette metro area in rushing and posted a season-high 152 yards on 30 carries in a Week 3 loss to Ascension Episcopal.
Reno, who spent most of last season at quarterback, expects to take most of his snaps at running back when the Panthers are on offense.
“Jack Chauvin is projected as our starting quarterback,” he said. “At running back, it will be harder for teams to stop me. I’ll be able to see the field better, and I’ll be more dangerous that way.”