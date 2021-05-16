Relaxed Cajuns roll to SBC title

University of Louisiana softball coach Gerry Glasco says he saw a relaxed and confident team take the field against South Alabama on Saturday.
“Just a lot of emotion coming out of the girls right there,” Glasco said. “They knew they got the game in control, and I think they just were having fun, relaxing and going up there getting their hacks.”
That more relaxed approach resulted in a lopsided victory in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship Game. The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed their 16th SBC Tournament title with a 15-3 victory over the Jaguars.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had no issue scoring runs as the team plated five of them in the top of the first inning.
After both Ciara Bryan and Kaitlyn Alderink led off the game with singles, Kendall Talley drove them both home with a hit to right field.
Julie Rawls then drew a walk and Alissa Dalton was hit by a pitch which loaded the bases. Two hitters later, Jade Gortarez brought home two with a double to right center to make it 5-0.
“Just coming out ready to go and fired up is pretty awesome, especially in the first inning, scoring five runs right off the bat,” Dalton said. “It kind of just helped us get going.”
After South Alabama got on the board with a solo home run from Abby Allen in the second, the Ragin’ Cajuns got back to piling up runs and did so with the long ball.
In the third, Dalton, Gortarez and pinch hitter Bailey Curry all hit two-run home runs.
“Offensively we showed up big today, and I’m proud of that,” Glasco said. “We used our speed, we used timely hitting, we used two-out hitting, we used power.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns padded their lead in the fourth.
Dalton and Justice Milz got on with singles. A fly out by Gortarez brought Dalton home and then Piskos reached first on a single. Melissa Mayeaux then stepped to the plate and lifted a pitch over the wall in left center for a three-run homer.
“We want to come out and make a statement, for sure,” Gortarez said.
South Alabama scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth off of starter Summer Ellyson but that was as close as the Jaguars would get to pulling off a rally.
Kandra Lamb entered the circle in the fifth and struck out two to seal the run-ruled victory.
Despite suffering injuries to multiple players, and having some early season miscues, the Ragin’ Cajuns enter NCAA Regional play having won nine of their last 10 games, and winning both the SBC regular season and tournament titles.
“The talent has always been there,” said Glasco, who’s team will find out which NCAA Regional it will play in on Sunday night at 8. “Just to see them put it together was really fun.”
“It’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Gortarez said. “I don’t think we could have asked for any more from anyone.”