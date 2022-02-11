Iberia Soccer Association’s registration is open until February 13, 2022 for the Spring season.
Boys and girls with birth years from 2003 through 2017 are eligible to play. The cost for the Spring season is $50 and uniforms are $35. The uniform colors will remain maroon and gray, so if you already have a set then you won’t have to purchase another.
The Spring season will be played on Saturdays this season, and will begin March 5, 2022.
Kathryn Guidry, League Administrator/President, said that the ISA offers multiple different age groups, and while they don’t currently have any travel or tournament teams, they are welcoming anyone who is interested in forming one.
Guidry also says that the league is always looking for additional coaches and referees. Many referees at ISA are also current or former ISA players. Guidry said that anyone over the age of 13 is eligible to referee, and can go to iberiasoccer.net/referee to learn more.
In addition to the Spring league, the ISA is also offering a program for children born in 2018 called Tiny Tots. Guidry says that the Tiny Tots program is an introduction to soccer and moving the ball around, and no registration is required to attend. Tiny Tots dates are March 12, 19, and 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Registration information can be found on Facebook, online at iberiasoccer.net, or by telephone at 337-364-8200.