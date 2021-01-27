The Iberia Athletic Association is holding its 2021 spring registration on Saturdays through February at the IAA baseball fields located at 3799 3rd St. in New Iberia.
Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Cost is $60 for the first child registered, $40 for the second child and $30 for each additional sibling in a family.
The league is for boys and girls ages 3-15. Three-year-olds must turn 4 by Aug. 31 to be eligible.
Families can register their players online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/iberiaathleticassociation.
For more information call 414-0468 or send an email to iberiaathleticassociation@gmail.com.