The New Iberia Recreation Department honored the 2022 inductees of the NIRD Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday. The event was held at the New Iberia City Park and featured previous Hall of Fame honorees, representatives from the USSSA, friends, and family.
Ray Escuriex conducted the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, highlighting each player’s passion for the game of softball. Escuriex said that the most important part of NIRD Softball is “Family, Teammates, and Friendships.”
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 included the following members:
Ricky Bonin (Deceased)
Represented by his brother, Beau, Ricky had a distinguished softball career with USSSA. Ricky spent 30 years as a player, manager, and even umpire for the sport he loved so much.
Bonin was inducted into the LAUSSSA Hall of Fame in 2010.
Bonin’s accomplishments include:
1995 USSSA Regional 2nd Place
1995 USSSA World 4th Place
1996 USSSA State Champions
1996 USSSA Regional 2nd Place
1996 USSSA World Top 10 FInish
1997 USSSA State Runner Up
1998 USSSA Regional 4th Place
1999 USSSA World 2nd Place
2000 USSSA Regional 4th Place
2002 USSSA Regional 4th Place
2004 USSSA State 4th Place
2004 USSSA Regional 5th Place
Joyce Comeaux
Comeaux began playing softball in the early 1960s as a right fielder, but transitioned into a pitcher following an injury to a teammate. She has played in many different places in South Louisiana, including: Jeanerette, Delcambre, Coteau, Lafayette, Egan, Ville Platte, and Baton Rouge.
Comeaux played with many teams throughout her career, including the “Cajettes”, which became famous in the area.
Aaron Dangerfield
Dangerfield began playing softball in 1980 and still plays today, an impressive 42 year career. He has played multiple positions, including left field, center field, and short stop.
Dangerfield has hit over 1,000 home runs in his career, winning himself numerous trophies from states all across the Gulf Coast. He has won three All-American awards, two All-Tournament awards, and one World Championship. Aaron credits softball with providing his family with travel opportunities and chances to grow closer.
Greg Dubois
Dubois began playing softball in 1972 and had a career that spanned 15 years. He also played for the New Iberia Senior High baseball team and came in third in the state. Greg played short stop for numerous teams in the area.
Dubois played in numerous tournaments across the country, including far away locales like Colorado and Virginia. He won the Most Valuable Player award at a tournament in Ft. Walton, Florida.
Bobby Muffoletto
Muffoletto’s softball career began in 1969 and lasted for 31 years, ending in 1990. He began playing as a younger athlete, starting when he was just 16 years old. Muffoletto played in multiple positions, including second base and left field.
Bobby credited his speed as the attribute that he excelled at. He said that he has played in so many tournaments that he cannot remember them all, but does recollect that the players all used wooden bats.
Ricky Pisani
Pisani began playing in 1972 and said that he has played for 50 years. Ricky has been a coach and a player during his career, and has won numerous awards and titles during his time as a softball player.
Pisani’s accomplishments include:
1975 State Champions
1979 League Champions
State Champion 3 times and Runner Up 2 times with New Iberia Jaycees
Won 2nd in USSSA World
Won 1st Pelican Park Tournament
State Champion and 2nd in Regionals with Catfish Shack
State Champion in Mississippi with Abita Springs
2023 Class
The NIRD Softball Hall of Fame Board also named their 2023 Class, which includes:
Steve Allen
Roy Green
Craig Landry
Johnny Romero
Wilbert Simoneaux
Dot Toups
John Viator
Terry Willis