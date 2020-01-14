Records continue to fall for Burrow as LSU claims the National Title

NEW ORLEANS — The records continue to fall for Joe Burrow.
The record-setting quarterback already rewrote the LSU and Southeastern Conference record books this season as he passed for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, won the Heisman Memorial Trophy and then became the first player in FBS bowl history to be responsible for 8 touchdowns in a single game in LSU’s rout of Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Burrow proceeded to take down even more records on Monday night inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Burrow capped his storied record-breaking season by completing 29-of-45 passes for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns passes while also rushing for another in the 42-25 victory over Clemson.
With his six-touchdown performance, Burrow broke Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s single-season records for most passing touchdowns in a single season (60) and touchdowns responsible for in a single season (65).
Burrow’s 270 passing yards in the first half also set a new College Football Playoff Championship Game record, his 6 touchdowns set a new BCS-CFP Championship Game record as did his 442 passing yards.
Etienne Breaks Records
No one has rushed for more yards in Clemson history than Travis Etienne.
With a five-yard carry in the opening quarter, the former Jennings High star and two-time ACC Player of the Year became the all-time leading rusher in Clemson history surpassing the old record of 3,966 yards set by Raymond Priester.
Etienne would then eclipse the career 4,000-yard record in the first half which made him the first Clemson player to reach that milestone and only the ninth player in ACC history to do so.
Etienne ended the game with 78 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, while also hauling in 5 receptions for 36 yards.
Top 11 Honored
The Top 11 college football players of all-time were honored at halftime of Monday’s title game. Those nearly dozen players were in order: No. 11Roger Staubach, No. 10 Gale Sayers, No. 9 Barry Sanders, No. 8 Dick Butkus, No. 7 Earl Campbell, No. 6 Red Grange, No. 5 Jim Thorpe, No. 4 Archie Griffin, No. 3 Bo Jackson, No. 2 Herschel Walker and No. 1 Jim Brown.
Noteworthy
Clemson’s 10-0 first-quarter lead was the largest deficit for LSU all season. In the previous 14 games, LSU had trailed by seven points only twice — Ja’Marr Chase’s 147 receiving yards in the first half set a new CFP Championship Game record — Clemson’s Justin Foster’s 52-yard field goal is now the longest field goal made in CFP Championship Game history. — Burrow was named Offensive MVP while linebacker Patrick Queen was named Defensive MVP.
Quote of the Night
“The world. He’s one of the greatest players in LSU history. He’s on a soapbox for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so great full for Joe Burrow.” — LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on quarterback Joe Burrow