LAFAYETTE — Ja’Marcus Bradley is having trouble sleeping.
The University of Louisiana star wide receiver usually doesn’t have issues closing his eyes for some much needed rest but this week things are different, not only for Bradley but for some of his Ragin’ Cajun football teammates.
“We are all excited right now,” Bradley said. “At the same time we are all nervous. We have a group chat and the other day we were talking and none of us can sleep. We’re just a little nervous right now.”
The reason for the restless nights is because the NFL Draft has arrived and the Ragin’ Cajuns could have a historic draft.
The UL Lafayette football team rarely has more than one player drafted in any given year. Only five times since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 have multiple Ragin’ Cajuns been selected in a single draft. In fact, the record for most Ragin’ Cajuns drafted in a single year is three from 1989.
That record could be broken this weekend after the draft concludes Saturday.
After strong senior seasons in which they helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a record 10 wins, offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson and running back-return specialist Raymond Calais are projected to be selected between the second and sixth rounds of the draft. Bradley is expected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round or signed as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Of the four Cajuns, Hunt is expected to be the first taken off the board.
The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Hunt is coming off a season in which he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors, and was then invited to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Despite missing seven games to injury, Hunt is now a borderline first-round pick who is rated as one of the best tackle-guard prospects in the entire draft.
“The whole experience has been amazing,” Hunt said. “I know that I am extremely blessed. God put me here and he has held me in hands an carried to me places that I never thought I would be. I keep my faith in him and keep working hard. I am glad I get to experience this now.”
It took some time for Hunt to develop into a draft prospect as he went from a small Class A school in East Texas to being redshirted his freshman year at UL Lafayette to then being thrust into a starter’s role at guard and then transforming into an all-conference tackle.
“I feel that I developed at a good rate,” Hunt said. “Each year I just got better. I just kept working and grinding on my craft and eventually everything started working out for me.”
Hunt’s best friend on the team, and roommate, Kevin Dotson had a sensational end to his Ragin’ Cajun career.
After earning first team All-SBC honors as a junior in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound guard was even more dominant during the 2019 season as Dotson earned first-team All-America honors from The Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus.
“I legit felt after my junior year that I was doing a good job but I was just wondering how to get to be an All-American,” Dotson said. “I felt like I was playing the best ball that I could but I needed to get better. So I prayed on it and it just came out of nowhere.”
Dotson became an All-American with a mindset of intimating his opponent — many times even before the ball was snapped.
“I truly just dominate them on the first play of the game,” Dotson said. “First play that I have them in a one-on-one situation and no help from anyone else. I just let them know that this is going to be the hardest day for you.
“Sometimes I would tell him early where the play was going and I made sure that they wouldn’t stop it.”
Despite national accolades and a reputation for playing with toughness, Dotson did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine. How did he deal with that disappointment?
“I did think that I was going to get it,” said Dotson, who has interviewed with 24 teams including the New Orleans Saints. “But I have this saying, ‘If you can’t do anything about it, why worry?’ That always helps me to weed out stuff like this. So I just focused on getting ready for the NFL.”
Calais did get an invite to the NFL Combine and the former state track champ–ion at Cecilia High School made an impression. The 5-foot-7, 188-pound Calais ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and earned praised from NFL Network’s and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis.
Calais knew he needed to step it up in Indianapolis, especially being from a school that isn’t in a Power 5 conference.
“When I got the invitation, I cried, man,” Calais said. “Just coming from Cecilia and to get the opportunity like that it was an emotional moment for me. I always knew that coming from the Sun Belt not many people think we can ball. So as soon I got to the combine I had to turn heads and that’s what I did.”
Calais said he knew he needed to seize an opportunity to play at UL Lafayette when he first arrived on campus — even if that meant only being a return man.
“I just wanted to be a difference maker,” Calais said of his first season. “I knew that I wasn’t going to get a lot of reps at running back because at the time they had Elijah McGuire. I just tried another way to get out the field and that was with kickoff returns.”
In his four seasons, Calais has transformed himself from return specialist into all-purpose back. This past season, he rushed for a career-best 886 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and earning first team All-SBC honors as a return specialists but third team honors at both running back and all-purpose.
“The coaching staff was looking for a third guy (at running back) and I wanted to be that third guy this season,” Calais said. “I just worked my tail off to earn that opportunity. It definitely paid off.”
Bradley is looking for an opportunity to prove that he belongs in the NFL.
This past season, the soft-spoken Bradley led the Cajuns in receiving yards (906), receptions (60) and receiving touchdowns (10). The 6-foot, 195-pound Bradley became the first Cajun to record two straight seasons of 10 receiving touchdowns, his 2,359 yards which is fourth all-time, and his 23 touchdowns is the second most.
“The mindset was to dominate each and every opponent,” Bradley said.
After the season was completed, Bradley was ready to turn his attention and that began with a strong showing in the East-West Shrine Game where he caught a touchdown pass. Bradley was then gearing up for the Cajuns’ Pro Day before the the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring athletic events.
“My first focus was on the pro day and improving my 40-yard dash time,” said Bradley, who has interviewed with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, to name a couple of teams. “That was emphasis by a lot of teams. After the pro day was canceled, my focus is just been getting in the best football shape I can and get ready for the opportunity.”
So how will the Cajuns stars be taking in the draft and that opportunity that comes with it?
Bradley plans on just ‘chillin’ and watching the draft on mute while Dotson says he no plans for a draft party, stating, “I will have my party after I make a team.” Hunt, meanwhile, admits that the whole experience may end with him shedding a few tears.
“I have been telling all my friends that if I get drafted then I am going to cry really hard,” Hunt said. “Lately I have been mentally drained so I don’t know if I will cry or not. I don’t know yet. Whatever happens in that moment it will happen.”