Record haul of LSU players in draft

The LSU football team continues to set records, months after the end of their College Football Playoff championship run.
A school-record and NFL Draft record-tying 14 LSU players were taken in the seven-round draft that ended Saturday. That included a school-record five first-round picks on Thursday and another five in rounds two and three Friday to tie a a school record of 10 players chosen in the first three rounds.
LSU, which beat Clemson 42-25 in the CFP championship game on Jan. 13, opened the draft with No. 1 overall selection — Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow — on Thursday and wrapped up the first round with another LSU player — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — taken at No. 32.
Only Ohio State in 2004 previously had 14 players chosen in a single draft.
Four LSU players were chosen in rounds 4-7 Saturday, starting with tackle Saahdiq Charles (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins. Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (6-2, 308) also was taken in Round 4, by the Arizona Cardinals. Long snapper Blake Ferguson (6-3, 235) went in Round 6 to the Miami Dolphins, and tight end Stephen Sullivan (6-5, 242) went in round seven to the Seattle Seahawks.
Five LSU players joined the first-round group in rounds two and three on Friday — safety Grant Delpit (second round, pick 44) by the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Kristian Fulton (2nd round, No. 61) by the Tennessee Titans, guard Damien Lewis (3rd round, No. 69) by the Seahawks, center Lloyd Cushenberry (3rd round, No. 83) by the Denver Broncos and linebacker Jacob Phillips (3rd round, No. 97) by the Browns.
Sandwiched between Burrow and Edwards-Helaire in the first round were outside linebacker/edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (20th, Jacksonville Jaguars), receiver Justin Jefferson (22nd, Minnesota Vikings) and linebacker Patrick Queen (28th, Baltimore Ravens).
LA Tech duo nabbed
Two Louisiana Tech defensive backs were chosen with back-to-back picks in the fourth round Saturday.
L’Jarius Sneed was chosen with the 138th overall pick by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, with Amik Robertson taken with the next pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
It marks the first time LA Tech has had back-to-back players picked and the fifth time since 2013 that multiple Bulldogs have gone in the same draft, and is the fifth straight year and the seventh time in the last eight years that a Bulldog has been selected.
“Confidence. Competitiveness. Work ethic. Passion. Intensity. He has all the intangibles,” said head coach Skip Holtz. “He is a very talented player with great quickness. He has great ball skills. He was a turnover machine for us the last three years.”
Robertson started for three years at cornerback for the Bulldogs, compiling 183 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, four sacks, 48 pass break ups and 14 interceptions.
He racked up 265 yards of return yardage on his 14 interceptions, including three returns for touchdowns. He ranks No. 2 in Tech history in interceptions despite playing just three seasons.
The Thibodaux native earned first team All-American honors as a junior by both the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Pro Football Focus while earning second team honors by the Associated Press and The Athletic. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2017 by the FWAA.
Holtz said Sneed provides the defending Super Bowl champions with options in the secondary.
“Size. Speed. Work ethic. Versatility. He has played two years at corner for us and two years at safety,” Holtz said. “He has position flexibility. And when you look at NFL rosters and they only carry six defensive backs, that’s a huge plus. He can play anywhere on the back end.”
The Minden native, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at the NFL Combine, saw action in 51 games for the Bulldogs during his career, making 33 starts between safety and cornerback.
In his four years in Ruston, Sneed had 179 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 28 pass break ups.
Sneed racked up 154 return yards on his eight interceptions, including three returns for touchdowns.
Tulane duo picked
Tulane receiver Darnell Mooney and defensive back Thakarius Keyes were taken in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively, by NFL teams.
Mooney was taken with the 28th pick of the fifth round (173rd overall) by the Chicago Bears. The Gadsden, Alabama native finished his career with 2,572 yards receiving, sixth all-time in program history. His 19 career touchdowns rank ninth all-time.
Mooney is the first Green Wave wide receiver taken in the draft since 2014 when Ryan Grant was taken in the fifth round by the Washington Redskins.
“I’m blessed to be drafted to the Bears and very proud, but the work isn’t done,” Mooney said. “It’s time to make a lot of noise now.”
Keyes, a Laurel, Mississippi, native, was the 23rd pick in the seventh round (237th overall) by the Chiefs.
Keyes is the fifth Green Wave defensive back to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2015. Keyes’ selection also marks the third straight year in which Tulane has had a defensive back selected (Parry Nickerson — 2018 and Donnie Lewis Jr. — 2019).
“This is an amazing moment and one that I will never forget,” Keyes said. “I can’t wait to get to work as a professional football player. I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches for helping me get to this point in my career.”