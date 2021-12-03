LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns placed a program-record 20 players on the All-Sun Belt Conference teams which were released Thursday, and Billy Napier was selected as SBC Coach of the Year while running back Montrell Johnson was named SBC Freshman of the Year.
The previous program record for Louisiana All-SBC selections was 14 honorees back in 2020.
Napier has guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to a fourth consecutive Sun Belt West Division title, a 11-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 record in SBC play. With Napier at the helm, the Ragin’ Cajuns are 32-5 since the start of the 2019 season.
Johnson has 776 rushing yards on 135 carries and a team-best 11 rushing touchdowns, which is the third most in the SBC this season.
Johnson becomes the fourth player in Ragin’ Cajuns history to be named Freshman of the Year, joining Tyrell Fenroy (2005), Alonzo Harris (2011) and Elijah McGuire (2013).
Johnson also received All-SBC second-team honors.
Louisiana had four players earn first-team recognition led by offensive linemen Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence, punter Rhys Byrns and all-purpose back Chris Smith.
In addition to Johnson, Louisiana had seven others earn second-team honors as quarterback Levi Lewis, center Shane Vallot, defensive lineman and former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill, linebackers Chauncey Manac and Lorenzo McCaskill, cornerback Eric Garror and safety Percy Butler selected to the team.
Louisiana defensive linemen Tayland Humphrey and Andre Jones, cornerback Mekhi Garner and running back Smith all earned third-team honors.
Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, linebacker Ferrod Gardner and safety Bralen Trahan received honorable mention honors.
The other major All-SBC award winners were Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (SBC Player of the Year), South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (SBC Offensive Player of the Year), Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson (SBC Defensive Player of the Year) and Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (SBC Newcomer of the Year).