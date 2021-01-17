It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Catholic high boys soccer.
Coach Troy Arceneaux’s Panthers graduated 16 players off last season’s team and entered the 2020-21 season with a smaller squad that usual.
But as the season has progressed, the Panthers have taken off and are 7-0 after defeating Westminster Christian Academy 7-0 Saturday afternoon.
“It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for us and it still might be that way but we put in a plan for the year and so far it’s been successful,” Arceneaux said. “We decided to turn our attention and focus on ourselves this year. We wanted to do that because if we start focusing on our opponents, we give them that power over us.
“This way, we keep our focus and execute our game plan for each opponent.”
The Panthers had a successful gameplan for Saturday against the Crusaders.
Thomas Morris scored four goals, two in each half, while Colin Nguyen scored two goals in the first half and Ashton Duplantis added a goal in the second half as the Panthers took control early on their way to the seventh win of the season against no losses.
“All in all I was proud of the boys wand the way we played today, but we still have some things to work on,” Arceneaux said. “The first goal we scored we executed the game plan perfectly.
“After that, though, we started missing some passes and opportunities that we shouldn’t have missed. We still won the game and I’m proud of the boys fro how they played but we still need to make sure that we are focused on the game plan each time out.”
Arceneaux said that the focus for the team is now on the next opponent, which will be Opelousas Catholic Tiuesday night.
As of last week’s power ranking, the Panthers were the third seed in Division IV but that could change again this week.
“Over the past two weeks, we’ve fluctuated between one, two, three and four in the power rankings,” the CHS coach said. “But all season the big three teams that have moved back and fourth from one, two and three have been us, Pope John Paul II and ESA.”
CHS travels to ESA Saturday.
Arceneaux said that for the rest of the way, he’s just looking for his Panthers to keep focusing on themselves and getting better.
“We’re going to meet up with some teams in the playoffs that are going to be really good,” Arceneaux said. “As long as we keep focusing on ourselves and following our game plan, I’m confident in what we can do on the field.”