LAFAYETTE — For the majority of Ragin Cajun fans, seeing No. 4 on the offensive side of the ball is old hat. After all, Raymond Calais had been toting the leather for three years and is expected to be a major part of the UL offensive attack for the 2019 season.
But UL football fans may do a double-take the first time they see No. 4 lining up on the defensive line in the first game against Mississippi State Sept. 1.
No, the Cecilia High product is not going to become a two-way player for the Cajuns, he’s too valuable a commodity on offense to do that.
Rather, it will be another CHS grad, Catholic High alum Zi’Yon Hill, who will be sporting the single digit on his jersey for the Cajuns in 2019.
The former CHS standout changed his number this year and his beloved No. 5, which he wore when terrorizing opponents of the Panthers, wasn’t available so he took No. 4 and plans to keep it for a while.
Hill, who wore 94 last season, is ready to do his part for a 2019 UL team that is coming off of a 7-7 record last season, a Sun Belt Conference Western Division title and a berth in the Cure Bowl.
“I’ve been working on bettering myself, perfecting my craft, perfecting my plays and helping the young bucks out,” Hill said. “I’m really looking forward to turning up with my brothers, going to war with my brothers and conquering every bump in the road.”
Hill had a monster season last year as a redshirt freshman. The CHS grad played in 12 games and started in 10 games, missing two with injuries, had 25 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
While he missed the SBC title game against Appalachian State, he did play in the bowl game.
“I felt like last year we fell short of a goal that we made for ourselves but you live and you learn,” Hill said. “I feel like I learned a lot last season and am looking forward to a great season this year.”
And what would be a great season for the redshirt sophomore?
“I feel a great season would be (Sun Belt) conference champion,” he said. “That’s all the focus is on.”
Hill’s career so far at UL has been solid.
He played in three games in 2017 and had two tackles and a tackle for loss, then got more playing time last year as he had a monster game against Georgia Southern with nine tackles and a sack and had five tackles and a forced fumble against South Alabama.
But he has also had to deal with some nagging injuries to deal with as well.
“I had a few bumps in the road when I first arrived and a few situations that didn’t go my way but I feel like God gives the toughest battles to the toughest warriors,” Hill said. “I consider all that just a bump in the road and I needed to learn to humble myself and learn and make sure that I was ready when my number is called.”
With the new season approaching, Hill said that he’s 100 percent injury free and ready to go.
“I’m ready to attack anything in my way,” he said.
He’s played defensive end and defensive tackle in his time with the Cajuns and is expected to keep on playing both positions this season.
Wherever he’s needed to play, he will play.
“There’s been a few things that I’ve had to adjust to in playing two positions,” Hill said. “There different blocks for the different positions but in the end it’s football and you’ll adjust to it eventually.”
The hardest thing that he’s had to adjust to in his first couple of year has been how fast the blocks come at you when you are playing inside and the reaction time needed to fight off those blocks.
One thing that has worked in Hill’s favor has been his speed.
“That’s always been something for me,” he said. “I feel that whoever is in front of me is not faster than me so I’ll beat them somehow, someway.”
As the season opener against Mississippi State nears, Hill wants to see one thing when the Cajuns take the field against the Bulldogs in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“I’m ready to see Cajun Nation come together as one in the Superdome and to see us rock the Superdome and shock the Nation.”