Westgate has put last week’s loss to Carencro in the rearview mirror with a first-round Class 4A playoff game vs. Livonia on tap at home Friday.
The 10th-seeded Tigers (7-3) will be at full strength after receiver Kayshon Boutte and center Ashton Francis missed some snaps after the pair suffered minor injuries in the regular-season finale.
“I think we’re playoff ready having played the type of schedule we’ve had,” said Antoine, whose team lost to no. 1 Lakeshore, Division III no. 1 Lafayette Christian, and No. 5 Carencro.
“It’s win or go home. It’s all hands on deck. We’ll be playing more guys both ways starting now.”
No. 21 Livonia (6-3) had the lead in the second half last week vs.No. 6 Breaux Bridge before falling 29-15. With only 30 players on the roster, the Wildcats will also have several playing both sides of the football.
“They have a lot of athletes,” Antoine said. “You can tell that. Their numbers might not be as big, but they’re very athletic. They won quite a few games, and this is a playoff game.”
Last year, Westgate entered the postseason as a no. 25 seed before upsetting no. 8 Plaquemine in the first round.
“We’ve been the lower seed before, so we know that can go any type of way,” Antoine said. “If you go out there and take a couple of plays or series off, you can find yourself behind the eight-ball and find yourself in a bind. We have to go out there, compete and play a better game than we played last week.”
Boutte was sidelined temporarily vs. Carencro after absorbing a hard hit, and Francis was pulled from the contest after an injury.
“Ashton had a busted nose but he’s fine,” Antoine said. “He’s a sophomore center who is doing real well. When he left the game, that caused us to lose our stride.
“We were up 17-14 at the half, but we didn’t execute on either side in the second half. We did a good job of helping them, too. I think we jumped offsides eight times.”
The Tigers are getting top-notch defensive play from sophomore linebacker Zyion Madison and senior lineman Kenery Touriac.
“We have more big-name guys on offense,” Antoine said. “On defense, it’s just a unit flying around and getting to the football.”
Quarterback Brennon Landry has thrown for nearly 1,800 yards with 17 touchdowns. After being picked off twice in Week 1 vs. LCA, Landry has thrown only two interceptions over the remaining nine games.
“Brennon is a good manager, but he’s starting to do a good job of doing even more where he’s making plays on his own by improvising,” Antoine said.
“We have to do a better job of protecting him. We haven’t always done a good job with that.
“We’re small on the offensive line so people can take advantage and push us around sometimes with bigger guys. That’s why we try to get the ball to the perimeter a lot.
“Ashton is the biggest at 230. I have linemen out there at less than 200 lbs.”
Boutte and Makolven Sonn have combined to catch 76 passes for 1,200-plus yards with 13 touchdowns.
Antoine also singled out a pair of versatile skill players for their contributions.
Tailback Kevion Sophus, a junior, is a threat to run or catch the ball out of the backfield, while 6-foot-4 sophomore Danny Lewis is an all-purpose weapon who has lined up at both quarterback and receiver.