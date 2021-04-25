RB question answered, partially

LAFAYETTE — The biggest question mark for the Ragin’ Cajuns during spring football was who was going to replace Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas — the running back duo headed to the NFL.
With the Vermilion & White Spring Game now in the books, that question has been answered — at least partially.
All-American kick returner and backup running back Chris Smith has solidified his spot as one of three running backs that will be utilized in the offense. Smith — who played for Team Vermilion — led all running backs with 61 yards on 14 carries, while also hauling in three passes for 31 yards. Freshman Emani Bailey played well as he led Team White with 46 yards on 13 carries and also caught two passes for 17 yards.
The two teams combined for 157 yards on the ground, averaging 3.14 yards per carry, and Napier says that the run game is trending in the right direction heading into fall camp.
“We probably rushed it better in this scrimmage than we did in the first and second scrimmages,” Napier said.
After the spring game, there is no question who the backup to Levi Lewis will be entering fall camp.
Redshirt freshman Chandler Fields looked very sharp in the contest as he started the game completing his first five passes and finished 12-of-15 for 136 yards and one 43-yard touchdown.
“What you saw today is what we have been seeing behind the scenes,” Napier said of Fields. “I think Chandler last year as the backup just missed out on opportunities because the games were so back and forth. We’ve seen Chandler for several years and he continues to develop. He’s got a huge summer and training camp ahead of him. The next three months are going to be critical for him.”
Who will be battling for the No. 3 spot on the roster is anybody’s guess.
Redshirt sophomore and Fresno State transfer Ben Wooldridge (6-of-11, 54 yards) and true freshman-early enrollee Hunter Herring (3-of-5, 56 yards) looked the best in limited action in the spring game. Redshirt freshman and Maryland transfer Lance Legendre (0-for-3) and freshman Zy McDonald (1-for-2, 6 yards) were the other signal callers to see action.
Defense Stands Out
The defenses looked sharp for Team White and Team Vermilion. In addition to only giving up a combined 24 points and 576 yards, there were several players that had standout performances.
In the secondary, redshirt sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner led all players with four pass breakups and led Team White with 8 tackles. Redshirt freshman safety and Kansas State transfer Tyrone Lewis Jr. led all players with 2.5 tackles for a loss, while also having seven tackles.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey meanwhile was the standout among the defensive line as he led all players with 1.5 sacks for Team White, as both teams combined for six sacks.
Two defensive players had particularly productive games — redshirt senior safety Blair Brooks and junior linebacker Kris Moncrief.
Brooks led all players with 10 tackles, including 7 solo, and one tackle for a loss for Team Vermilion.
“The thing that impressed me this spring is I thought he tackled really well,” Napier said. “Blair’s a guy that last year earned a role as a four-core special teams player. He’s very bright. He has worked hard to improve. He’s a guy that has developed.”
Moncrief meanwhile got the start as both Chauncey Manac and Lorenzo McCaskill sat out the game due to injuries. Moncrief had four tackles, two tackles for a loss and an interception in the end zone.
“I think Kris is a guy that really stepped up today,” Napier said. “He kind of went through the full process at inside linebacker last year. I think last year he missed out on this opportunity. This spring he has really taken off.”
Wide Open Competition
The Ragin’ Cajuns spread the ball around in the spring game as a total of 17 different players caught passes. Of those, 12 lined up at wide receiver but no one really stepped up and established themselves as a possible No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver in the fall — even with veterans Jamal Bell and Calif Gossett out with injuries.
The players with the most catches were redshirt freshman Jacob Bernard (4-79-TD) and former Lafayette Christian Academy star Errol Rogers Jr. (4-20). Former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc (2-44) and TCU transfer John Stephens Jr. (1-23) had some big catches but not many of them.
With so much parity right now at the position, Napier expects the toughest competition during camp being at wide receiver.
“That’s got to be one of the more heated competitions over the summer and into training camp,” Napier said. “Who is really going to put in the work with the quarterbacks in the OTAs and in the skill development programs this summer. It is going to be very competitive and I am very anxious to see who is going to work the hardest.”
Quote of the Day
“I got there and I told myself, ‘I’m not missing this.’ That’s all I said. I did it. I just kicked it. It felt good.” — Team Vermilion’s Kenneth Almendaras on what he was thinking as he prepared to kick the game-winning 51-yard field goal
Quote of the Day II
“It’s really valuable, mainly just being out there, getting the competitive experience out of everyone.” — Team Vermilion starting quarterback Levi Lewis on late-game scenario in spring game