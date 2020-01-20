Raymond gets three-year contract extension from LSU

Longtime LSU defensive backs coach and New Iberia native Corey Raymond has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the national championship-winning football program, according to multiple media reports.
First reported by Rivals.com, the deal would keep the New Iberia Senior High graduate and LSU alum for three more years. Raymond, 50, who coached at NISH and Westgate High School before joining the LSU staff in 2006, reportedly turned down an offer to join the staff at Texas A&M over the weekend.
After working as an intern and assistant strength coach at LSU he coached cornerbacks at Utah State for two years, then coached the secondary at Nebraska before returning to LSU as the defensive backs coach from 2012-17. He has coached cornerbacks since 2018.
According to the LSU athletics website, LSU’s secondary has produced nine NFL draft picks including 2017 first-round picks Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White and second-round picks Greedy Williams in 2019 and Donte Jackson in 2018. Raymond also coached Eric Reid, another first-round draft pick, at LSU.
Seven players coached by Raymond have earned first-team All-America status — Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Adams (2016), White (2016), Williams (2018) and Grant Delpit (2018, 2019).
In 2019, LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley led the Southeastern Conference in interceptions (6) and passes defended (15). Cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. earlier announced his plans to return for his senior season at LSU.
A three-year starter in the LSU secondary from 1989-91, Raymond finished his career with 185 tackles and eight interceptions.
He played three seasons for the New York Giants and three with the Detroit Lions in a six-year NFL career, starting 60 of 90 games and finishing with 258 tackles and 11 interceptions.
He graduated from LSU in 1993.