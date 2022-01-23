Wayne Randall converted two free throws with six seconds left as New Iberia Senior High held off a charge from Lafayette Christian Academy, beating the Knights 44-43 Saturday in a non-district game that was a makeup from a game that was postponed two weeks earlier.
Randall got to the line after he was fouled going to the basket on a play specifically designed for him. according to NISH coach Chard Pourciau.
"It was exactly how we drew it up," Pourciau said. "We wanted to get the ball to Ty (senior Tylin Bray) and Wayne was going to flash high and we told him to go to the glass or kick it out for the corner 3.
"He went all the way to the glass, got the foul call and made both of them. We trust a bunch of guys late in the game but we felt that right there that was the best matchup for us. He made us look like geniuses."
Randall, who had been in foul trouble the whole game, said he knew that he had to make the free throws to help his team win.
"I knew that I was going to make both of them," he said. "I hadn't scored a lot of points and I needed to do something to help the team win and not let the win streak come to an end."
It was NISH's fifth straight win and sixth win in its last seven games. The Yellow Jackets improved to 16-6 overall as New Iberia heads back into District 5-4A play Tuesday at home against Sulphur.
"It was a big win," Pourciau said. "It wasn't a pretty win but you have to protect your house.
"LCA is always a good basketball team and a quality opponent and a team is going to make some noise come playoff time."
Jordan Skinner and Christian Walker each had 11 points for NISH while Randall finished with 7 points.
Masey Lewis had 14 points for LCA (16-7).
"I just don't think that we got comfortable in our offense tonight," Pourciau said. "I felt that if we could get (the lead) to double-digits we could get them out of their zone
"We can shoot teams out of their zone but for some reason we struggled from the field tonight. I think the biggest lead we had was 8 points and we trailed by 6, 7 points tonight. It was a back and forth game and we were able to get the win."