Raising the standard is the goal of Cajuns RBs

LAFAYETTE — Emani Bailey and TJ Wisham are ready to silence the doubters and not only keep — but raise — the standard of Ragin’ Cajun running back excellence.
“The standard is the standard,” Wisham said. “The standard doesn’t lower. We always want to raise it up. It’s not just how they left off but how we can do better as a room. There is always a chip on our shoulder.”
“We love hearing it,” Bailey said. “The doubt they bring on us only makes us stronger and more powerful. We are just going to let our game do the talking.”
Entering fall camp, there was a question who would fill the void left by Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas (who are both currently on NFL rosters) and be joining All-American kick returner Chris Smith in Louisiana’s three-man platoon of running backs.
Despite having four highly touted freshmen (Kendrell Williams, Terrance Williams, Dre’lyn Washington, and Montrel Johnson), and Texas A&M transfer Jacob Kibodi (who has since been moved to wide receiver), it was the two players already on the roster that have appeared to seize the opportunity.
“We’re excited about Emani Bailey,” Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier said at Sun Belt Media Day in July. “We’re excited about TJ Wisham. And we signed a great group of running backs. We’ve got four freshmen, and I think that’s one of the positions on our team where a young player can impact our team.”
For the 5-foot-8, 201-pound Bailey, the experience of appearing in five games last season (wrist injury shortened his season) has expedited his learning curve in the Ragin’ Cajuns offense.
“It was definitely a good push that I needed,” said Bailey, who had 10 carries for 60 yards in 2020. “Now I know how the speed of the game works. How to read the defenses and how they talk. I have figured out how strong and fast the game is on this level.”
Bailey — who also credits time last year studying the playbook and shadowing Ragas and Mitchell — is determined to prove that he belongs in the rotation.
“I am going to show them the new and improved me,” Bailey said. “I can’t show them the old me. I have to show them that I am ready to do this.”
Part of “showing them” comes from the approach the two running backs have taken when it comes to the weight room.
“None of our guys are weak, I can tell you that,” Wisham said. “Our room puts up great numbers in the weight room and that shows in our physicality.”
Despite being in a tough competition, Bailey and Wisham haven’t stopped mentoring those heralded freshmen.
“I try to help them get better everyday,” Bailey said. “Like them, I was right there trying to improve every day on this level.”
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Wisham — a special team standout the past two seasons — says that the group of running backs work well together.
“I think we compliment each other very well,” said Wisham, who has rushed for 133 yards on 15 attempts in two seasons. “We all have a great mix of speed and strength.”
Added Bailey, “We are working hard. We are going 110 miles per hour every day. We continue to watch film and improve everyday.”