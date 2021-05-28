Rain disrupts Jeanerette spring; Tigers to take extra week in fall

JEANERETTE — The weather did more to disrupt Jeanerette High spring football than anything else.
“Every time we tried to go outside to do some work, it rained,” Jeanerette football coach C.C. Paul said. “It got to the point where we just said ‘it’s not worth having a spring.”
So Paul decided not to take advantage of the 10 days of spring football and decided to take the extra week for fall camp come August.
“And I think it will work out better for us that way,” Paul said.
One thing has worked out for Jeanerette so far, with the LHSAA starting its summer workout period Monday, the Tigers have been able to get out and do conditioning work the last couple of week of school.
“I think that not having a spring is going to benefit us,” Paul said. “We’ve been able to get into the weight room and get stronger and faster.”
Paul added that not having a spring football session also has another benefit.
“Not having that banging on each other really saves the body and limits the possibility of injury,” the JHS coach said. “We can concentrate in the weight room and when we start fall practice, you have an extra week to get them ready for football instead of prepping them now and having to wait 10 weeks to start getting them ready for the fall.
“When you start school at the beginning of August and you start playing at the end of August, you have that time frame to get better.”
Since summer workouts started while school is still in session, Paul has noticed an increase on participation.
“You have no excuses,” he said. “You get out of class and come straight to weights. Now you develop that habit of working out and when summer comes, we should have no problem of getting kids to come work out.”
Paul said that the majority of his kids returning were freshmen and sophomores returning from last year.
“The future is looking bright for us with all these younger players coming back,” Paul said. “I just have eight seniors and we have 40 kids on the roster. That’s a lot of young talent that we can work with.”
The JHS coach that he will work his kids four days a week during the summer and if he can get some 7-on-7 experience during the summer, he’ll take advantage of that as well.