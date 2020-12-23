Ragin’ Cajuns to spend Christmas in Dallas

The Ragin’ Cajuns will be spending their Christmas weekend in Dallas.
The University of Louisiana will take on the University of Texas-San Antonio in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl this Saturday at Gerald Ford Stadium on the campus of Southern Methodist University. The bowl is the 10th in program history and third-consecutive under head coach Billy Napier.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
“It’s a good day for our team,” Napier said after Sunday’s bowl announcement. “We’re excited about the opportunity to play on national television on ABC. Certainly the biggest bowl in the history of our school in terms of payout and exposure. To be outside the inventory of bowls that the Sun Belt Conference plays in makes a statement about the type of season we’ve had.”
The most daunting challenge for the Ragin’ Cajuns is to put the disappointment of having the aftermath of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game behind them.
The game between the UL and Coastal Carolina was cancelled late last Thursday night due to a COVID-19 issue with the Chanticleers. The SBC opted to declare both teams co-champions.
In the days that followed, rumors swirled on the legitimacy of Coastal Carolina being forced to cancel the title game (UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard even went so far as saying people can “draw their own conclusions”) and as expected shade was thrown back-and-forth between players and fan bases of both teams.
Napier spoke about the disappointment on Sunday.
“You felt like you lost, but you didn’t have the thrill of competing,” Napier said. “That’s the kind of way I’d equate it. There’s nothing easy about yesterday. It was a very difficult day. To sit in our homes and watch other teams compete for championships. We were the only league in the country that did not have a conference championship game yesterday and that’s a crying shame.”
UL (9-1) will now look to take that frustration out on its bowl opponent — a foe that ended the season strong.
UTSA (7-4) ended the season winning three straight games and are led by a pair of dynamic playmakers on offense in dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris (1,422 passing yards, 437 rushing yards and 18 total TD) and running back Sincere McCormick (1,345 yards, 11 TD).
“Coach (Jeff) Traylor and go way back,” Napier said. “I recruited his school when he was a high school coach.”
Napier reiterated on Sunday that the Ragin’ Cajuns will be able to turn the page towards the Roadrunners.
“We’re going to get a final opportunity to compete with this group of players and this staff,” Napier said. “I think we’ve got to channel some of that emotion that we did have about not having an opportunity to compete for a championship. We’ve got to take that anger and frustration and disappointment and we’ve got to move forward here and use those things as fuel on the fire to get ready to play on the 26th of December.”