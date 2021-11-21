Louisiana forced six turnovers, recorded seven sacks and held Liberty’s high-powered offense to less than 300 yards and a mere two scores. That performance helped the No. 22 Ragin’ Cajuns to a 42-14 victory over the Flames, it’s program record 10th straight victory.
Louisiana (10-1) set the tone with its defense as Andre Jones forced Shedro Louis to fumble, and also recovered it. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense was unable to take advantage and was forced to punt but the Flames return man muffed the punt and Percy Butler recovered it for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Louisiana was unable to score off of the short field as Nate Synder missed the 29-year-old field goal.
After holding Liberty to seven yards on two drives, Louisiana finally got going as Levi Lewis found John Stephens Jr. with a four-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and then a 15-yard pass to Kyren Lacy in the second quarter.
Louisiana’s defense then got in on the scoring.
After Chauncey Manac sacked Malik Willis on third down, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Dalen Cambre picked up a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Manac would tie the school record as he notched four of Louisiana’s seven sacks on the day.
Liberty (7-4) did manage to get a scoring drive before half as Willis threw a 29-yard pass to Kevin Shaa. At halftime, Louisiana held a 21-7 lead.
Liberty cut that lead to a single possession early in the third when Willis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Shaa.
The Ragin’ Cajuns responded by outscoring the Flames 21-0 the rest of the game. Montrell Johnson rushed for a two-yard touchdown, Lewis connected with Neal Johnson for a two-yard touchdown pass and Emani Bailey rushed for a two-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.
Louisiana was led by Lewis who completed 14-of-25 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns and no picks. Bailey led all rushers with 60 yards on 13 carries. Former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc led the Ragin’ Cajuns with two receptions for 38 yards.
Liberty’s Willis completed 14-of-34 passes for 162 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Willis was also held to 28 yards on 20 carries.
Louisiana will close out the regular season on Saturday when it hosts in-state rival ULM for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.