Ragin’ Cajuns sign 10 football prospects

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana football team added to its culture on Wednesday.
UL signed a total of 10 prospects to National Letters of Intent during the 2021 early signing period. That was one of the smallest signing classes in the Sun Belt Conference but is still ranked the fourth-highest class in the SBC by 247Sports.
“We signed a little bit smaller group than maybe in year’s past,” Napier said. “I do think it is important to note that we have several others that will be breaking as we go forward here but at this time we can’t comment on those guys.”
The class could easily expand with several longtime verbal commitments signing their National Letters of Intent in the coming months. A few Ragin’ Cajuns commits opted to delay signing until the traditional period in February, including a pair of three-star local prospects in Carencro running back Kendrell Williams and Acadiana High defensive end Cameron George.
Even though Napier may have to wait for a few more players to sign down the road, the Ragin’ Cajuns won’t have to wait long to have members of this early period arriving on campus.
Napier announced that wide receiver John Stephens Jr. (a transfer from TCU who prepped at Logansport) and defensive back Tyrone Lewis Jr. (a transfer from Kansas State who prepped at Hammond) would both be eligible to start practice with the team next week.
Napier indicated that he was looking to have the Ragin’ Cajuns become a landing spot for former Louisiana prep stars wanting to return home to finish their collegiate careers.
“We hope to start a little bit of a trend here for maybe Power Five players from the state of Louisiana that maybe it’s not quite going like they thought it would where they’re at and they come back home and play for the Cajuns,” Napier said.
Not far behind Stephens Jr. and Lewis Jr., will be Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring who is graduating early and the 6-foot-4, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback who is enrolling for the spring semester.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Napier said. “Not only he is a good passer, but this guy can do a lot with his legs. We’re excited about him and look forward to working with him.”
Napier and his staff are also looking forward to working with Mandeville offensive lineman Mackey Maillho — a 6-foot-8, 365-pound three-star prospect.
“He needs to keep his weight under control, but he’s a worker,” Napier said. “He’s a guy who is very bright, comes from a good family. He loves the ball and he loves to work to improve. I’ve been really impressed with his attitude toward improving. We’re excited about him. We think he’s underrated and can become a good football player.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns class is also immensely balanced.
The class includes a quarterback, a running back, a pair of wide receivers, an offensive lineman, a defensive end, a linebacker, a cornerback and two safeties.
“I think it’ll be a real balanced class,” Napier said. “We’re in the third year and I think you want to build good layers in the personnel and the depth, I think you want to have balance. You don’t want to have too many at a certain spot.
“Here we have the classes spaced out well and we’re able to acquire players to fit the current roster.”