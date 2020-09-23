Ragin’ Cajuns ranked for second consecutive week

LAFAYETTE — For the first time in school history, UL Lafayette is ranked in both major college football polls for back-to-back weeks after the Ragin’ Cajuns remained ranked in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll with a 34-31 overtime win against Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
The Cajuns (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) remained No. 19 in the Associated Press poll but slipped four spots to No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
UL Lafayette is the only ranked Sun Belt Conference team and the fourth-highest Group of 5 team behind UCF (No. 13 AP, 15 Coaches Poll), Cincinnati (14/16) and Memphis (17/20).
The team escaped Atlanta with the win against Georgia State in overtime after Elijah Mitchell scored from 12 yards out. The win marked the team’s first win in an overtime game since Oct. 29, 2005, when the Cajuns defeated Troy, 31-28.
No. 19 UL Lafayette returns to Lafayette for its Sun Belt Conference home opener on Saturday when the Cajuns hosts Georgia Southern at Cajun Field.
Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.