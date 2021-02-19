Ragin’ Cajuns picked to finish third in Sun Belt West Division

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana baseball team has been picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference West Division.
In addition to being picked third in the West Division in the SBC Preseason Coaches Poll, the Ragin’ Cajuns had only one player earn preseason honors.
UL’s right-handed pitcher Connor Angel was named to the Preseason All-SBC Preseason Team. Angel, who also earned preseason honors from PerfectGame.org, is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.74 ERA in 21 2/3 innings of work, while striking out 26.
UL opens the 2021 season with a scheduled three-game series at Tulane. The opening game today has been moved up from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. due to cold weather in New Orleans this weekend.
UL is scheduled to open up its home schedule when it hosts Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
TV Schedule
The Cajuns’ home schedule of 14 games are slated to appear on ESPN+.
Game dates and broadcast schedules are subject to change, due to both weather and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In cooperation with the Sun Belt Conference and its television partner, ESPN, the Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics will produce more than 60 broadcasts for the ESPN+ platform during the 2020-21 athletic season. During the uniquely challenging era of the coronavirus pandemic, the department’s mission is to provide as many broadcasts as possible for fans and supporters to view from the safety of their homes.