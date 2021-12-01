Ragin’ Cajuns move into College Football Playoff rankings at No. 24

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are back in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
After not appearing in the rankings this season, Louisiana (11-1, 8-0 SBC) finally cracked the CFP Top 25 on Tuesday evening as the Ragin’ Cajuns came in at No. 24.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were previously ranked in the CFP Top 25 Poll last season. Louisiana broke into the rankings during Week 14 of the 2020 season as Billy Napier’s team came in at No. 25.
Louisiana is one of four teams from Group of Five conferences ranked in the latest CFP Top 25 rankings. The other programs are Cincinnati (No. 4), San Diego State (19) and Houston (21).
The final rankings, semifinal matchups and complete bowl matchups will be unveiled on Sunday.
Louisiana will take on Appalachian State on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game at Cajun Field. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
Mitchell Honored
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell picked up yet another honor on Monday. Mitchell was named as the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus College Football.
The 6-foot-6, 299-pound senior has been an anchor on the Ragin’ Cajuns offensive line for three seasons. Mitchell was an All-SBC Second Team honoree in 2020 and has accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile in February.
Poll Position
Two days before cracking the CFP Top 25, Louisiana rose in the two other college football polls. The Ragin’ Cajuns rose from No. 23 to No. 20 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll and climbed from No. 23 to No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.